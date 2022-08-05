COLUMN: Schuler passing brings back Clinton County basketball memories

Read on www.wnewsj.com
wnewsj.com
Goshen tops SBAAC girls field; CM, WHS tie for 3rd
GOSHEN — Golfers from Wilmington and Clinton-Massie tied for third Monday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Preseason 18 hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course. The county teams shot 491 with East Clinton sixth with 518. Blanchester played but had only two golfers. Goshen won the tournament with a...
dayton247now.com
New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
agdaily.com
Greene County 4-H and FFA members honor late sheriff’s memory
Eight months isn’t very long, but it was too long when it meant that one of the Greene County Fair’s biggest supporters, Sheriff Gene Fischer wouldn’t be able to be at the fair in Xenia, Ohio, after suddenly passing away in November 2021. Eight months, however, gave...
wnewsj.com
26th Habitat for Humanity golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic
Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is hosting its 26th annual golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road. A luncheon starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the lowest scores, and the team...
wnewsj.com
Steed shoots 82 as Falcons top Beavers at SHCC
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie stopped Beavercreek 352 to 371 Monday in an 18-hole non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club. Andy Steed led the Falcons with an 82. Luke Grilliot of Beavercreek was match medalist with an 81. “We have a lot to work on to get...
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
wnewsj.com
WHS tennis drops close one in opener 3-2
WILMINGTON — On a hot, breezy day, the Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 loss to Talawanda on the WHS courts. “I was able to see lots of good things by all of our new players, which is very encouraging,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Wilmington community blood drive hosted monthly by CMH Regional Health System monthly noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 610 West Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis welcome Girls State rep
The Wilmington Kiwanis Club at their Thursday, August 4 meeting welcomed Buckeye Girls State Representative Adriana Benitez as guest speaker. Adriana spoke about her experience and her duties at Buckeye Girls State, where she was elected to the Board of Elections and appointed Director of Environmental Services. Adriana will be a senior this fall at Wilmington High School.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
wnewsj.com
BRITAIN-McBEE ENGAGEMENT
Brook Britain of New Vienna and Robert McBee of New Vienna are thrilled to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. They are to be wed this September at Snow Hill Country Club and Golf Course. Brook is a 2018 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School and is attending Stratford University, Business...
‘It’s just unbelievable;’ Community remembers 4 victims of Butler Twp. shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Now that the suspect of a shooting in Butler Township is in custody, the community can focus its attention on remembering the four victims. It has been a tough few days for the Butler Township community. Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue just...
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken to Debut First Franchise Location in Dayton, Ohio
Big Chicken, the fast casual concept creating national buzz amid an extraordinary rise in America’s restaurant scene, is achieving a major brand milestone with the opening of its first franchise location. Shaquille O’Neal, the “man in the middle” of this momentous occasion, founded Big Chicken in 2018, creating a...
WKRC
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
