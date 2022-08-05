Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
Believersrejoice Rejoice
3d ago
Heavenly Father comfort his loved ones and uphold them with Your Love in Jesus Name Amen
Reply(1)
6
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Saldana, James Darnell Killed in 2-Car Crash on Ramsey Street [Banning, CA]
Two Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 10. The incident occurred around 8:37 p.m., near the on-ramp to Interstate 10. Under unknown circumstances, two vehicles collided in the area. As a result of the crash, firefighters on the scene had to use hydraulic tools to rescue victims who were trapped in the wreckage.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]
AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
25-Year-Old Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Victorville (Victorville, CA)
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the Police, the incident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Crash On Highway 138 Monday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist injured in an accident on Highway 138 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash was a gray pick up truck with a cargo bed and a motorcycle unknown make from the CHP traffic log. The crash was reported about 9:35am, Monday August 8, 2022. Located on eastbound Highway 138 near Interstate 15.
L.A. Weekly
Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
vvng.com
25-year-old killed after a head-on crash with fire in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash
Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man during the morning last Sunday.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local man on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man. According to the Barstow Police Department, at approximately 10:06...
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
paininthepass.info
Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
onscene.tv
Palm Tree Fire Spreads to Multiple Cars and Threatens Home | Highgrove
08.04.2022 | 10:00 PM | HIGHGROVE – On August 4th, 2022, at about 10:00 PM, Riverside County Fire responded to a reported palm tree fire that had spread to multiple vehicles and threatened a home. Neighbors can be seen using water hoses to try to save the home. Firefighters quickly contained the fire before it could spread to the home. Multiple cars were burned in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Arrest made after body found in van at Fountain Valley gas station
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station in Fountain Valley early on July 31, […]
knewsradio.com
Woman Jumps To Her Death
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A woman has jumped to her death on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms. It was 11:05 a-m on Thursday August 4th 2022 when California Highway Patrol officers were called to the Ramon Road bridge over Interstate 10.
Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella
One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
z1077fm.com
SUSPECTED YUCCA VALLEY BURGLAR IN CUSTODY
A man suspected of burglarizing a Yucca Valley home was arrested on Saturday (August 6) morning. County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a burglary in the 59000 block of Williams Lane and determined that a burglary had occurred. Sheriff’s say that their investigation of the incident led them to identify Andrew Gonzalez Castaneda, a 40 year-old resident of Coachella, as a suspect. Castaneda was arrested for burglary and two outstanding warrants and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with bail set at $450,000.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. Downey Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. where they found the victim unresponsive sitting in his Dodger Charger.The Downey Police Department said shots were fired around 3:25 p.m.The shooting took place in the12704 block of Lakewood Boulevard. inside the Downey Landing where there are stores and eateries.The suspect is still outstanding and there is no description. "What I have to say is that the loss of any life is tragic. The loss of this life...
Comments / 5