Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

FOX Reno
Child care shortage in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For Mommy Minute this Monday, Fox 11 sat down with The Children’s Cabinet to discuss the child care shortage in Northern Nevada. Cristal Roland, the nonprofit’s resource and referral specialist, breaks down the Family, Friend and Neighbor Program. Watch for more.
2news.com
Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits
This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.
How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Nevada residents see significant title delays with online car company Vroom
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Buying a car online became very popular during the pandemic and still is. People can buy and sell a vehicle all from the comfort of their own home. But one company, Vroom, has run into some legal trouble in other states because of their delays getting customers titles and registrations. Nevada customers say it's happened to them too.
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
FOX Reno
Back to School: New campuses, staffing solutions as Washoe County teachers return Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Teachers in Washoe County are returning to the classroom Tuesday, August 9 with inflation, shortages, and a growing district in mind. Over the summer, two new schools were completed in the Washoe County School District (WCSD). Obrien Middle School held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, and the district's first new high school in nearly 20 years will welcome students from the old Hug High next week.
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso to open second location in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is gearing up to open its second store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to the company, Daiso Japan will open its Summerlin store on August 20 at 10 a.m. Daiso is known for selling “quality items” for $1.75,...
More heavy rain forecast through Tuesday for Reno, Northern Nevada
Don’t be fooled by the bluebird skies this morning – widespread thunderstorms are set to bring more rain to the Reno area today and tomorrow. There is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in Reno after 2 p.m., with the odds increasing to 40 percent in the evening. Areas further north and east, such as Pyramid Lake and Fernley, have a 60 percent of getting doused. ...
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass
In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
FOX Reno
Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
963kklz.com
Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada
Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an "undetermined amount of time," according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
