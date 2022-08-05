Read on www.bizneworleans.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest
A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NOLA.com
Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase to be subject of new TV series coming in 2023
Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase's Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as "The Queen of Creole Cuisine." "The Dooky Chase...
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
WDSU
White Linen Night returns to Julia Street for first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night returned for the first time since 2019 to the Big Easy giving a big boost to the art community in the city. “It’s such a relief, so glad to be back. We’re having this event which is kind of like the pinnacle for the art community here on Julia Street," said Garlyn Gryder, owner of the Gryder Gallery on Julia Street.
lailluminator.com
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
NOLA.com
Sign up for free dance classes for children and teens through New Orleans Ballet Association
Tuition-free, after-school dance classes for children and teens will be offered through the New Orleans Ballet Association, with registration starting Aug. 15 online and in person Aug. 22 at several sites around the metro area. Through the local group's Center for Dance and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, classes...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
wgno.com
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
NOLA.com
First day of school in Jefferson Parish: 'A renewed sense of hope' for a normal year
As soon as the school bus doors opened, the chanting began: “G-O-O-D-M-O-R-N-I-N-G.”. Creating a tunnel with their hands, seniors at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie welcomed their sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade classmates Monday for the first day of school with the piercing cheer. “There’s just this renewed...
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School
Shortly after being gunned down and ultimately killed at his house in Bogalusa, Louisiana, 24-year-old JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest. On Sunday, August 7th, a funeral was held at the city’s local high school auditorium for the late rapper as hundreds mourned and remembered the impact he had on their community.
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
Neighbors grieve for two children that were stabbed in their home
NEW ORLEANS — Someone left a stuffed animal and balloons on the front steps of a house in the 3100 block of Law Street in New Orleans. The Florida area community is now learning the chilling details of what happened inside the home shortly after 11 on Sunday. The...
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
Man shot on Magazine Street early Monday morning: NOPD
According to police, the incident happened at the Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street intersection.
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
