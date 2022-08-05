ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest

A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

White Linen Night returns to Julia Street for first time since 2019

NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night returned for the first time since 2019 to the Big Easy giving a big boost to the art community in the city. “It’s such a relief, so glad to be back. We’re having this event which is kind of like the pinnacle for the art community here on Julia Street," said Garlyn Gryder, owner of the Gryder Gallery on Julia Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Health And Fitness#Seafood Restaurant#Lhf
92.9 THE LAKE

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NOLA.com

New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders

Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy