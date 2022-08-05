ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mashed

Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts

As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
House Digest

Why You Should Use Denture Tablets To Clean Your Coffee Pot

Quick question: When was the last time you cleaned your coffee pot? Sure, you probably rinse it in between every batch of coffee. Otherwise, things will start to taste burnt. If you're diligent, you might even wash your pot every time it's finished with a brewing cycle. But when was the last time you really took it apart and cleaned your coffee maker in depth? While things might look sufficiently hygienic after a quick sponge down, chances are there's still more gunk inside than meets the eye.
Mashed

Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022

With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
Real Simple

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Adirondack chairs add an instantly cozy feel to any outdoor space, whether you're sitting around an open fire pit or enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch. These deep-seated chairs are unrivaled when it comes to comfort—not to mention durability. To find the best, we tested 20 Adirondack chairs in our Lab and evaluated them based on setup, comfort, support, adjustability, design, durability, and value.
Mashed

Why A Wine Photo Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Crying Inflation

As temperatures rose, popsicles swamped the frozen sections at supermarkets, and calendars filled up with beach days and bonfire evenings, news of America's inflation crisis threw a bucket of cold water on everyone's sunny moods. While reports clearly indicated that the country was facing its worst food inflation crisis in four decades, things got real for consumers when its effects could be seen on the price tags at weekly grocery runs (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
CNN

Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25

Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 25 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $25.
Mashed

Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
Apartment Therapy

5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
Mashed

Mashed

