Mighty Max Weinberg being inducted into the NJ Hall of Fame

New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd
Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
The List Of The 2022 NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees Has Been Released
The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.
The world’s greatest train set rolls into New Jersey
John Scully, from Metuchen, NJ, is sharing his passion and love of miniature trains with the rest of New Jersey and the many visitors to the Liberty Science Center. John and his wife Regina donated the 3,000-square-foot layout which took a team of architects, electricians, engineers and artists 15 years to complete in John Scully’s basement.
Another North Jersey/South Jersey difference — Ice cream
No, ice cream is not any different in the Northern half of the state than in the Southern half. Both parts of the state have a boardwalk staple that has been around for 100 years, even before some of our boardwalks. This past weekend I took a walk on the...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
Roadside produce prices out of control except at this NJ ‘Paradise’ stand (Opinion)
Have you noticed the rising prices at many of the roadside produce stands throughout New Jersey? This is where we go expecting to get a great deal on items like corn, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and, of course, those great Jersey tomatoes that are in season. BTW, check out my recipe...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
Steak is synonymous with success. When someone is celebrating a major milestone or achievement, they go to a restaurant and order a big, juicy steak. But the only way to get a truly exceptional steak is to visit a dedicated steakhouse. That’s why Best of NJ is putting together a list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.
Old Peter’s Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
One of the most Instagramable spots in NJ is this Mays Landing landmark
One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. Believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey. Since that's the case, it may not need further...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
Can you eat these foods that gross other New Jerseyans out? (Opinion)
We all have them. Those foods that absolutely turn your stomach for one reason or another. Maybe you had a bad experience with them once and it tarnished them forever. Perhaps the texture is just off-putting to you. Heck, it could be something as simple as the taste, there doesn’t...
