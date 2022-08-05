ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Damen Green Line ‘L’ Station Work To Begin This Month 5 Years After Project Announced

By Melody Mercado
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know

As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials

CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
State
California State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Ashland, IL
Block Club Chicago

Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays

AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today

RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Glenn’s Diner Closed After 17 Years Of Seafood And Cereal In Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD — Glenn’s Diner in Ravenswood is officially closed after 17 years in the neighborhood. Owner Larry Jones put Glenn’s on the market in 2019, hoping to find a buyer interested in “carrying the torch” of the popular diner that had been featured on “Check Please,” and was named Chicago Reader’s best seafood restaurant in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Malcom X
buildingupchicago.com

As caissons continue, 210 North Aberdeen scores its superstructure permit

LG Group’s 210 North Aberdeen scored another building permit this week, adding the foundation & and superstructure permit to the caisson permit issued July 5. That means Power Construction (with McHugh Concrete on masonry duty) can continue work up to the 3rd floor, with the full-build permit expected soon.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Public Housing#Urban Construction#Damen Green Line#Block Club
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
fox32chicago.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago

CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education

$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy