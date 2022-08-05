Damen Green Line ‘L’ Station Work To Begin This Month 5 Years After Project Announced

Read on blockclubchicago.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Police Watching Rooftops For Bud Billiken Parade As Part Of ‘Lesson Learned From Highland Park’
BRONZEVILLE — With the annual end-of-summer Bud Billiken Parade and Picnic returning to its full route Saturday, Chicago’s top cop Monday said the “lesson learned from Highland Park” is impacting security plans, including monitoring rooftops. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s 93rd annual parade...
Eater
Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know
As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
fox32chicago.com
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays
AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
nypressnews.com
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
blockclubchicago.org
Glenn’s Diner Closed After 17 Years Of Seafood And Cereal In Ravenswood
RAVENSWOOD — Glenn’s Diner in Ravenswood is officially closed after 17 years in the neighborhood. Owner Larry Jones put Glenn’s on the market in 2019, hoping to find a buyer interested in “carrying the torch” of the popular diner that had been featured on “Check Please,” and was named Chicago Reader’s best seafood restaurant in the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
As Grocery Bills Skyrocket, Chicagoans Skip Takeout, Cancel Gatherings And Ditch Meat: ‘The Prices Are Concerning’
CHICAGO — Chicagoans are trying to combat rising grocery prices and inflation with gardening, eating out less and strategic purchasing — but many are worried about how long they can keep up. Consumer prices have risen 9.1 percent in the past year — and food prices are up...
Neighbors petition U. of C. proposal to convert 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue into two-way
In late-July, an online petition began circulating among Hyde Parkers titled “Protect our neighborhood! Keep 57th St. a one-way between Lake Park and Stony Island.” Within days it generated hundreds of signatures, many from residents who have long advocated for the stretch to remain one-way. The petition was...
buildingupchicago.com
As caissons continue, 210 North Aberdeen scores its superstructure permit
LG Group’s 210 North Aberdeen scored another building permit this week, adding the foundation & and superstructure permit to the caisson permit issued July 5. That means Power Construction (with McHugh Concrete on masonry duty) can continue work up to the 3rd floor, with the full-build permit expected soon.
Roseland POP! Heights Park gets $500K grant
A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small Cheval Brings Its Popular Burgers, Brews And Shakes To Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — A casual hamburger chain spun off from a popular West Loop diner is now open on 53rd Street, bringing a stripped-down food menu, cocktails and outdoor seating to Hyde Park. Small Cheval, 1307 E. 53rd St., sells hamburgers for $10.95, cheeseburgers for $11.95, fries for $4.95...
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
fox32chicago.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
blockclubchicago.org
Home Of Harmony Spiritual Center Brings Free Yoga, Meditation And More To Former Irving Park Church
IRVING PARK — A spiritual center and ashram is now open in the former Irving Park United Methodist Church following a building renovation — and delays caused by the pandemic. The Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, a nonprofit based in suburban Homer Glen that practices the teachings of...
Comments / 1