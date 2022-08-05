ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
GREENSBORO, NC
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AIG Women's British Open

The question was never if, but how much. After the organizations that run the other four women’s major championships each increased the prize money payouts for their events to record levels in 2022, the R&A was prepared to follow suit for this week’s AIG Women’s British Open. And on Wednesday, chief executive Martin Slumbers revealed the number to be higher than the previously announced $6.8 million, instead increasing the overall purse to $7.3 million.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rickie Fowler becomes Mr. 125 on the FedEx Cup points list, last player into the playoffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the final scores were posted on the leader board Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, only two players moved inside the FedEx Cup Playoff bubble from outside the No. 125 spot at the start of the week (winner Joohyung “Tom” Kim and Max McGreevy) and, clearly, only two fell out (Matt Wallace and Austin Smotherman). It doesn't sound like a lot, and it isn't, but that number doesn't quite capture the wild volatility over the course of the weekend, where anyone tracking the projected finishes could see the ebbs and flows in real time and understand that regardless of how things ended, the sheer range of possibilities was astounding.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday

After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days. Fittingly,...
GOLF
Golf Digest

As storms hit Wyndham, playoff hopes hang in the balance amid a crowded leaderboard

When play came to a halftime on Saturday at the Wyndham Championship, it was unclear what was thicker: the humid air, which had just given way to the thunderstorms that loomed for most of the afternoon, or the congestion at the top of the leaderboard. Or is it, as always, the drama? At the final event of the regular season, 10 players now stand two shots or closer to the lead heading into what promises to be a wild Sunday. The forecast is relatively clear, thank you very much, and as usual when the PGA Tour comes to Greensboro, N.C., various fates hang in the balance in various ways up and down the leaderboard.
GREENSBORO, NC
Golf Digest

An out-of-nowhere win that nearly became a devastating loss leaves Ashleigh Buhai feeling joy and relief

GULLANE, Scotland — It’s a fact of golf life. There have always been major championships where the runner-up rather than the winner is the story. Doug Sanders missing from three feet to win the 1970 Open at St. Andrews is one example. Nick Price’s sad deterioration over the last six holes at Royal Troon to lose the 1982 Open is another. A dozen shots clear during the third round of the 1990 U.S. Women’s Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club, Patty Sheehan somehow contrived to lose by one. And no one who saw the triple bogey Jean Van de Velde made on the 72nd hole at Carnoustie in 1999 will ever forget that he did not win that Open.
GOLF

