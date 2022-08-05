Read on www.blockislandtimes.com
Block Island Times
Is B.I. on the right track when it comes to sea level rise?
Nobel Prize winner and professor of Geosciences and International Affairs Dr. Michael Oppenheimer attended the Sea Level Rise Committee’s meeting on Tuesday as a special guest advisor. As a summer resident, Oppenheimer spends most of his summers on Block Island and he will be speaking at the Block Island...
Block Island Times
To the rescue
Members of the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department rescued an injured patient from the bottom of Mohegan Bluffs on Monday, August 1, by bringing him up the stairs in a portable chair and then transferring him to a stretcher. It’s been a busy year for the rescue squad, so if you see them thank them for all they do for the visitors and residents of Block Island. (Photo: Scott Harrison)
Block Island Times
BIPCo holding steady as fuel costs rise
“This topic is so complicated that most people don’t understand it enough to comment on it,” said resident and ratepayer David Lewis at the meeting of the Block Island Utility District on July 28. Lewis was speaking about net-metering, the mechanism by which ratepayers that generate solar power...
