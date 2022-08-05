Members of the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department rescued an injured patient from the bottom of Mohegan Bluffs on Monday, August 1, by bringing him up the stairs in a portable chair and then transferring him to a stretcher. It’s been a busy year for the rescue squad, so if you see them thank them for all they do for the visitors and residents of Block Island. (Photo: Scott Harrison)

NEW SHOREHAM, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO