Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Packers returning CB Keisean Nixon from NFI list on Sunday
The Green Bay Packers are getting back cornerback Keisean Nixon ahead of Sunday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur said Nixon would come off the non-football injury list and be available for practice on Sunday. “He’s a guy we’re excited to get back, and hopefully he can pick up where he...
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs makes another 'wow' play at Family Night
It wouldn’t be a training camp practice for the Green Bay Packers without a highlight play from rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. On Family Night at Lambeau Field, Doubs added to his tally of impressive plays this summer with another spectacular catch in the one-on-one phase. “Every single day,...
Matt LaFleur’s preseason plan for Aaron Rodgers, revealed
The Green Bay Packers are looking to finally make a championship run in the 2022 NFL season. After seasons of postseason despair, the Packers are hoping that a weakened NFC will help them make a championship leap this season. Two guys who figure to have large roles in that potential jump are head coach Matt […] The post Matt LaFleur’s preseason plan for Aaron Rodgers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers to start Jordan Love at QB to open preseason vs. 49ers
Jordan Love’s first big opportunity of the 2022 season will come Friday night in Santa Clara. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Love will start against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener. Love in the starting lineup means NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is now in...
10 takeaways from Packers' first 10 training camp practices of 2022
As of Sunday, the Green Bay Packers are now 10 practices into training camp ahead of the 2022 season. Matt LaFleur’s team has almost everything installed on offense, defense and special teams, and now it’s time to start preparing for preseason games – the first arrives Friday night in San Francisco.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has a friendly bet his Lions best his brother Equanimeous' Bears
Amon-Ra St. Brown capped off an impressive rookie season by lighting up the Green Bay Packers for eight catches, 109 yards and a touchdown reception in the 2021 finale. He did that with his older brother, Equanimeous, playing wide receiver for the Packers. Now Equanimeous is in Chicago after signing...
Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca won't get him in trouble with NFL, league says
According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, any trace of the substance in his system would not trigger a positive result under the league's drug policy
Highlights from Packers Family Night Scrimmage
The Green Bay Packers held their annual Family Night scrimmage on Friday night at Lambeau Field in front of 50,000 fans. The weather was close to perfect, but Matt LaFleur still ended the practice a little early after a few players, including Darnell Savage, suffered minor injuries. Here are some...
