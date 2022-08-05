ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers

Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur’s preseason plan for Aaron Rodgers, revealed

The Green Bay Packers are looking to finally make a championship run in the 2022 NFL season. After seasons of postseason despair, the Packers are hoping that a weakened NFC will help them make a championship leap this season. Two guys who figure to have large roles in that potential jump are head coach Matt […] The post Matt LaFleur’s preseason plan for Aaron Rodgers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
