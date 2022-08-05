Read on hudsonvalleypost.com
ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City
The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
Police Probe Reports Of People Following Mother, Child Inside Target At Poughkeepsie Galleria
After reports on social media of men following a woman and a child in a Hudson Valley Target store, police found the suspects and investigated the crime. The incident took place in the Town of Poughkeepsie around 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police said on Facebook...
Driver Shot, Killed, Causing Rollover Crash In Newburgh, Police Say
Police are searching for witnesses after a Hudson Valley man was shot and killed while driving, causing a rollover crash. The incident began in Orange County in Newburgh around 1:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8 on Benkard Avenue. The shooting death was discovered while the city of Newburgh officers were responding...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash
NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot in Orange County, New Jersey.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Newburgh resident dies after being pulled from bullet-ridden car
A City of Newburgh resident died after being pulled from a motor vehicle rollover accident early Monday morning, the city police department said. The unidentified 39-year-old man was removed from the vehicle, which had been "shot multiple times," and transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The...
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
Injured hikers rescued off Mount Beacon
Two hikers are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued off Mount Beacon late Sunday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie cops take illegal gun from teen after traffic stop
POUGHKEEPSIE – An 18-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after a concerned citizen reported seeing three teens enter a Poughkeepsie apartment, including one with a visible handgun on Sunday. Keyben Lopez was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment at police headquarters after...
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio
New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?
Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!. This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far. According to a...
Officials ID woman killed in Monroe house fire
Officials have identified a Monroe woman killed in a house fire.
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
rocklanddaily.com
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools
I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
