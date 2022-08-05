ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
NEW CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash

NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Medical Reserve Corps
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops take illegal gun from teen after traffic stop

POUGHKEEPSIE – An 18-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after a concerned citizen reported seeing three teens enter a Poughkeepsie apartment, including one with a visible handgun on Sunday. Keyben Lopez was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment at police headquarters after...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio

New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
105.5 The Wolf

Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?

Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklanddaily.com

ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools

I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy