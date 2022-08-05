LEAD — A Wausau, Wis., man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash about two miles west of Lead. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, George Seliger, 28, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A at approximately 12:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.

LEAD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO