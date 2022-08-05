Read on www.bhpioneer.com
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Turtle power!
STURGIS — Amid the craziness that has consumed Main Street in Sturgis for this year’s 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there exists a make-shift turtle sanctuary. Well, actually it’s one of those flimsy plastic kiddie pools filled with a little water, a few rocks and some branches with vibrant green leaves. Its inhabitant is Krush – a pint-sized turtle who wandered into the yard adjacent Paws on Main earlier this week.
Black Hills Pioneer
Nighttime closure on Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street Bridge scheduled
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that North LaCrosse Street will be temporarily closed at Exit 59 and I-90 with LaCrosse Street traffic detoured during nighttime construction activities starting on Tuesday, at 9 p.m. The temporary closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m., Wednesday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Highway Patrol name man killed in crash
LEAD — A Wausau, Wis., man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash about two miles west of Lead. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, George Seliger, 28, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A at approximately 12:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
Comments / 0