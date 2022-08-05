ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals Place RBs Coach James Saxon on Leave after Battery Charges

By Alex Weiner
 3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery in May.

The Arizona Cardinals placed running backs coach James Saxon on paid administrative leave, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery on May 25 for an incident that occurred May 7.

One of the charges is a Level 6 felony for assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.

The news of Saxon's charges emerged Thursday, as ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the situation .

Kingsbury noted that the Cardinals "knew when it happened," yet Saxon coached throughout offseason program and the start of training camp.

The Cardinals released a statement on the matter, saying, "We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required. The matter is currently under review pursuant to league policies . . . We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."

Saxon's first court appearance was June 15, and there will be an attorney conference Aug. 25, when a trial date could be determined, according to court records.

Saxon joined the Cardinals in 2019, the same offseason Kingsbury was hired.

Kingsbury said offensive assistants Don Shumpert and Kenny Bell will man running backs coach duties in the interim.

Kingsbury commented on how the team is dealing with what has been a tumultuous offseason on so many fronts.

"It's early in camp, I'm hoping we can get back to really focusing on football and trying to become the best team we can be," Kingsbury said. "It's never something you want to stand up here to answer every day, it seems like. That's how it's played out.

"Moving forward, we've got to be better as an organization handling our business. There's no question."

