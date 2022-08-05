Over $12k raised for Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

Read on herald-review.com

Redesigned Giant Slide honors nearly 100 years of Route 66
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The iconic Giant Slide will reopen its gates Thursday as the 2022 Illinois State Fair begins, but this year, it’s a part of something new. Visitors are invited to “Slide Down Route 66” now that the highway’s logo has been added to the Giant Slide. It’s a part of the growing Route 66 Experience at the fair, in the gate 2 area of the grounds.

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (24) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.

Decatur will decide its new ambulance providers within a week, city says
DECATUR — The race to find new ambulance services for the city of Decatur is in its final stage, with a decision expected within a week. The search for new companies to provide emergency medical coverage has been narrowed down to four: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside EMS, Echo Response EMS and Abbott/AMR EMS.

Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...

New American Dreamer STEM Academy being considered
DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee on Monday took a new Dennis School funded by federal COVID cash off the table, and replaced it with the prospect of a new building for American Dreamer STEM Academy. “We're out of options for the west end,” said board Vice...

Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.

Watch now: Stephen Decatur Middle School counselors create 'wall of necessities'
DECATUR – Penny Jones became a counselor at Stephen Decatur Middle School last year after teaching in the classroom her entire career. Students often asked her for basic necessities: “Do you have any shampoo?” “I need a hairbrush.” “I need a toothbrush.”. “I thought,...
Building collapses on 20 people at Illinois bridal shower
Police are still investigating a building that collapsed in Litchfield Saturday which trapped 20 people and injured several women and children.
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]

On Biz: Brass Horn Kids, Horseshoe Hut, Finders Keepers Consignment and Gifts
Brass Horn Kids has joined The Brass Horn and Brass Horn Too in downtown Decatur, just in time for back-to school shopping. The children’s clothing store welcomed customers at the start of Friday’s opening hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Convicted thief sentenced to newspaper ad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe the sentence didn’t fit the crime. A soon-to-be former Springfield resident was forced as part of a court sentence to publish an ad in a local newspaper saying she’s a criminal. Springfield’s Illinois Times reports Frances Megan Houston Feibel, 31, pleaded no contest...

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Terry Reeves, 50th
OAKLEY —Terry and Mary Reeves will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their sons and family. Terry Reeves and Mary K. Whitted were married on Aug. 11, 1972, in Cerro Gordo. He is retired from Springfield Electric, in Decatur and she is a retired homemaker. They are the...
Villa Grove under boil order
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]

Clinton Founders Day set for Aug. 21
CLINTON — Clinton Founders Day will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Mr. Lincoln's Square. The day will open with remarks by Clinton Junior High School social studies teacher Kelbey McCath and City Commissioner John Wise. The Clinton High School band will perform a selection of a patriotic favorites.

Vermilion County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 13
There are four junior tennis players from Champaign ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Sohum Gurrapu is the top ranked boy in the category...
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...

Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined...
