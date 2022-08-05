ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $12k raised for Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

By Matthew Flaten
Herald & Review
 3 days ago
Central Illinois Proud

Redesigned Giant Slide honors nearly 100 years of Route 66

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The iconic Giant Slide will reopen its gates Thursday as the 2022 Illinois State Fair begins, but this year, it’s a part of something new. Visitors are invited to “Slide Down Route 66” now that the highway’s logo has been added to the Giant Slide. It’s a part of the growing Route 66 Experience at the fair, in the gate 2 area of the grounds.
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Herald & Review

Decatur will decide its new ambulance providers within a week, city says

DECATUR — The race to find new ambulance services for the city of Decatur is in its final stage, with a decision expected within a week. The search for new companies to provide emergency medical coverage has been narrowed down to four: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside EMS, Echo Response EMS and Abbott/AMR EMS.
Herald & Review

Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery

DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
Herald & Review

New American Dreamer STEM Academy being considered

DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee on Monday took a new Dennis School funded by federal COVID cash off the table, and replaced it with the prospect of a new building for American Dreamer STEM Academy. “We're out of options for the west end,” said board Vice...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for August 8th, 2022

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
WCIA

I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
1470 WMBD

Convicted thief sentenced to newspaper ad

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe the sentence didn’t fit the crime. A soon-to-be former Springfield resident was forced as part of a court sentence to publish an ad in a local newspaper saying she’s a criminal. Springfield’s Illinois Times reports Frances Megan Houston Feibel, 31, pleaded no contest...
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Terry Reeves, 50th

OAKLEY —Terry and Mary Reeves will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their sons and family. Terry Reeves and Mary K. Whitted were married on Aug. 11, 1972, in Cerro Gordo. He is retired from Springfield Electric, in Decatur and she is a retired homemaker. They are the...
WCIA

Villa Grove under boil order

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]
Herald & Review

Clinton Founders Day set for Aug. 21

CLINTON — Clinton Founders Day will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Mr. Lincoln's Square. The day will open with remarks by Clinton Junior High School social studies teacher Kelbey McCath and City Commissioner John Wise. The Clinton High School band will perform a selection of a patriotic favorites.
KROC News

Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail

This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
hoiabc.com

Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined...
