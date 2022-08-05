Over $12k raised for Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The iconic Giant Slide will reopen its gates Thursday as the 2022 Illinois State Fair begins, but this year, it’s a part of something new. Visitors are invited to “Slide Down Route 66” now that the highway’s logo has been added to the Giant Slide. It’s a part of the growing Route 66 Experience at the fair, in the gate 2 area of the grounds.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO