Read on www.elitedaily.com
Related
Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours
Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated. Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
Shoppers Call This Collagen Cream The ‘Best They Have Ever Used’ for Brightening & Firming Skin
Click here to read the full article. We’re at the point of summer where it’s too hot to wear heavy moisturizers on our skin. But with all of the extra time outdoors and in the sun, the skin needs some sort of hydration to combat dry and itchy summer issues. If you don’t want to wear heavy products right now but still want to gift your complexion with a dose of hydration, you’re going to want to grab this lightweight moisturizer that’s packed with collagen. According to shoppers, it fades signs of aging, firms, and hydrates the skin. The collagen cream...
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has an $18 Collagen Cream That Is Reportedly a ‘Life-Saver’ for Sensitive Skin
Click here to read the full article. When something is Jennifer Aniston-approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand. Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products. While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream. Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.24 The Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream is a powerful, luxurious night cream that many Amazon shoppers swear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Professional Makeup Artists Tell Us The Best Eyeliner Techniques You Should Be Doing, Once And For All
This post has been originally updated since it was published on January 21, 2022. As the eternally powerful makeup tool, eyeliner has been a historically popular mainstay in statement-making looks from ancient royalty to modern rock stars. With its ...
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Site-Wide Sale
Click here to read the full article. It’s rare that a drugstore product comes highly recommended by celebs like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kylie Jenner. But these three Hollywood titans (and more) can’t get enough of Avène, a French drugstore skincare brand that is currently running a rare site-wide 20% off sale when you purchase $65 worth of products. And with so many good celeb-approved skincare treatments to choose from, you’ll have no trouble achieving those savings. The Avène Thermal Spring Water is by far the most-loved product the brand has to offer. It’s used by Jolie, Paltrow, Irina Shayk, and...
I’m a jewellery whizz… my quick and easy tips will make your tarnished rings and necklaces shine like new
AH, summer - sunny beach vacations, swimming in the sea or jumping in the pool... and tarnished jewellery ruined from the chlorinated water. When exposed to certain substances, such as salt water or chlorine, rings, necklaces, anklets and other jewellery can become tarnished and lose their shine. Luckily, as reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sofía Vergara’s Go-To Product for Her Powerful Anti-Aging Routine Is This ‘Magic’ Sunscreen
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As the Queen of throwback photos and jaw-dropping mirror selfies, it’s understandable that fans want to know every detail of Sofía Vergara’s anti-aging skincare routine. And we finally found one of her staples!
Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately
As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s
Buying a gift for a woman in her 70s? We found a slew of ideas that whoever you're shopping for will love and actually use — details
Priyanka Chopra's Secret to Her Perfect Pout is This $20 ‘Mistake-Proof’ Lip Tint
Click here to read the full article. Wherever she goes, whether it’s a red carpet event or an at-home selfie, new mama Priyanka Chopra’s iconic pout has been on our minds for years. We’ve been wondering for years now how her lips constantly look moisturized and gorgeous ― and we finally got the answer. In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Chopra revealed what cult-favorite lip balm she always has on her: the Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm. “I keep it in my bag. It’s super-natural and moisturizing—who doesn’t need that?” So if you’ve been striving for...
Allure
Tynt Brow Gel in Clear is a Little Bit of Magic in a Spoolie
Clear brow gel is a surprising staple in the Allure offices: “It is pretty much foolproof,” says site director Sam Escobar. “Brushing up your brows with clear gel makes you look awake and polished and your eyes look more open,” adds editorial assistant Talia Gutierrez. “ I love a clear gel as color matching for red heads is incredibly challenging,” says head of social Kassidy Silva. “I have thick brows, and tinted gels can make them look too heavy. Clear gel lets me achieve a perfectly sculpted brow every time, whether I've got full-glam on or no other makeup at all,” says beauty and wellness editor Taylore Glynn.
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
Elite Daily
How To Blow Dry Curly Hair
To maintain your hair's health, always apply a heat protectant before you even turn on your blow dryer. Gutterman shares that curly hair types will want to apply any product while their hair is still wet, before they begin blow drying. "Keep in mind that if the hair is frizzy before you start drying it, it will still be frizzy when it's dry," she says, adding, "Making sure the curls are defined prior to diffusing is so important." Gutterman's product of choice is the Zotos Professional All About Curls Bouncy Cream. "It defines curls without the crunch that other gels typically have, leaving your hair soft to the touch," she says. To further help prevent damage, Gutterman advises that you use a low heat setting when blow drying your hair. "And try not to run your fingers through your curls until they are 100% dry," she adds, suggesting that you use your hands to gently scrunch your hair while simultaneously diffusing to further accentuate your curls.
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
Stormi Webster, 4, Is Ready For Dinner In A Silver Dress As She Holds Mom Kylie Jenner’s Hand: Photos
Stormi Webster has stolen the show once again! The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, looked adorable and totally in her element as she walked out of her London, England hotel, Nobu Hotel in Portman Square, while holding her doting mother’s hand on Aug. 5. Stormi rocked a sparking silver dress that had a white tee paired underneath. She accessorized with a boxy silver handbag and frosted shades and completed her fun outfit with white sneakers. She styled her hair in braided pigtails.
Bali Body’s gradual tan is our favourite moisturising formula for achieving a sunless glow
The summer is well underway. And what better way to make sure you’re always ready for every type of plan than having a seriously impressive summer glow. Sometimes the best way to achieve this is by securing a fake tan that you can rely on.There are of course plenty to choose from, so finding the perfect one for you is no mean feat. As such, we’d recommend deciding on the formula you like, be that oil, mousse, or indeed a moisturiser.If you like your skin feeling hydrated a cream-like formula will be best for you. And that’s where Bali Body’s...
Customers Are Swapping Olaplex for This ‘Magic’ $7 Collagen Hair Treatment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we love, it’s collagen. And if there’s another, it’s our precious hair. A good hairstyle can really up the ante for any look, whether you’re dressing up or down. Despite years of heat damage and box dying, you can always revive your hair from the dead in some way. But it takes time to get Disney princess-level healthy hair. However, we found a holy grail product that thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t live without when it comes to revamping their hair.
ETOnline.com
Fenty National Lipstick Day Sale: Take up to 40% off Lipstick and Lip Paints From Rihanna's Line
Get your wallet ready because Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a huge National Lipstick Day sale on Slip Shine Lipstick and Stunna Lip Paints that you don't want to miss. The Fenty National Lipstick Sale is taking up to 40% off select product favorites from the cult-favorite brand today only — just in time for a summer beauty product refresh.
Comments / 0