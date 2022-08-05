ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

EastGroup tackles Texas industrial deals in first half of 2022

By Karn Dhingra
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Texas has four of the nation’s 10 largest home-start markets

Four of the top 10 U.S. markets for housing starts are in the Lone Star State, according to a new ranking from real estate data firm Zonda. Dallas-Fort Worth ranked number one in the nation,with 54,281 housing starts so far this year, followed by Houston in second place with 42,567. Austin ranked fifth, with 26,993 starts, and San Antonio was seventh, with 23,878.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Houston’s original Chinatown might vanish if highway expansion goes through

Houston’s once-bustling original Chinatown faces extinction. A $9 billion infrastructure project includes rerouting part of I-45, the city’s main artery, through East Downtown, where four decades of new immigrants could savor familiar food, dance and watch Chinese-language films, the Houston Chronicle reported. It was home to thousands of Chinese people and their businesses from 1950 to 1990.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Dallas proposes significant property tax cut

There’s been quite the battle over property taxes in the Lone Star State, but Dallas’ latest budget proposal may have delivered a win for the city’s homeowners. City Manager T.C. Broadnax is recommending a $4.51 billion budget for the next fiscal year, according to the Dallas Morning News. The spending plan marks a $160 million increase from last year, which was $500 million more than 2020’s adopted budget.
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry

After its retail properties took a hit during the pandemic, Delshah Capital decided to explore a burgeoning new industry. The New York real estate firm listed three of its Downtown storefronts on 420 Property, a site for cannabis space. It has since received “a bunch of inquiries,” mostly from smaller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy