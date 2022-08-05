EastGroup tackles Texas industrial deals in first half of 2022

Four of the top 10 U.S. markets for housing starts are in the Lone Star State, according to a new ranking from real estate data firm Zonda. Dallas-Fort Worth ranked number one in the nation,with 54,281 housing starts so far this year, followed by Houston in second place with 42,567. Austin ranked fifth, with 26,993 starts, and San Antonio was seventh, with 23,878.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO