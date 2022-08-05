Texas man charged with attempted murder after assault in Storm Lake hotel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO