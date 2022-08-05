Texas man charged with attempted murder after assault in Storm Lake hotel

Read on siouxlandnews.com
Teen dies after UTV accident in Spirit Lake
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager has been injured, another killed after a UTV accident over the weekend in Spirit Lake, Iowa. According to a release by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger in rural Spirit Lake when they lost control, rolled and struck a tree on Sunday afternoon.
Storm Lake man dies after O'Brien Co. crash
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Storm Lake man is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar, Iowa on Saturday afternoon, August 6th. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, Iowa, was going...
Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
Three Years Later: Microchip reunites Texas Family with lost dog in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.
School Resource Officers and new teachers go through safety training ahead of new semester
IOWA — A rash of school shootings has educators and law enforcement across the tri-state area making school safety a big priority as we get close to starting a new school year. Safety in schools goes beyond emergency plans. Law enforcement officers from all over Northwest Iowa gathered in...
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
