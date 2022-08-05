Sweet, silly, and utterly charming, this tiger-striped gal is looking for her fairytale ending! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Lilac, an almost 2 years old Pitbull mix from St. Paul, Minnesota. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, potty trained, and crate trained. Lilac would do best as the only pet in the household but can share her home with another dog that’s calm and laid-back. She’s not a good fit for homes with children or cats in the family.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO