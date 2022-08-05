Mercy president details partnership with Mayo Clinic

Read on www.koco.com
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
Online petition asks OU to rehire former assistant coach Cale Gundy
MOORE, Okla. — Fans have come out in support of former Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy after he announced his resignation for reading an offensive term on a player's iPad during a recent film session. In a social media post, Gundy apologized and explained why he resigned. He...
Neighbors react after apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors reacted after an apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City. Police said a father drove into another neighborhood he didn’t live in and then killed his three children before killing himself. Initially, police told KOCO 5 someone walking saw the car and called 911 but...
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
Crews battle grass, structure fire at manufacturing building in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Crews battled a grass and structure fire in Grady County. On Sunday, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chickasha. Officials said the structure was a manufacturing building used to store hand sanitizer and upon arrival, they used exposure protection due to hazmat concerns.
Oklahoma football program has major shakeup as coach Cale Gundy steps down
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma football program has a major shakeup as former assistant coach Cale Gundy steps down. Longtime assistant coach Cale Gundy said he’s stepping down after apparently reading a racially charged word off a player’s iPad several times. It all happened during a film session last week.
OCPD: Person shot during fight in OKC overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said a person was shot during a fight overnight. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 34th Street where a person had been shot during a fight. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKC police release new details after three children found dead, along with father
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three children were found dead, along with their father. Police said the dad killed those children and then himself early Saturday morning. Now, there is a memorial for all three of those children. Police said they were in the process of...
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
Details from OSBI about federal investigation where human remains found on Logan County property
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — In April, KOCO 5 looked into a federal investigation where human remains were found at a Logan County property. Law enforcement officials were very tight-lipped about it. Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has given us new details on the case. We were at...
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
3 children, father found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three children and their father were found dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, officials said. On Saturday, police responded to a welfare call near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City. According to authorities, the father killed his three children and then himself.
Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigns
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
Couple accused of murdering 3-year-old Seminole boy has first in-person court appearance
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The couple accused of murdering a 3-year-old Seminole boy has their first in-person court appearance. There is a growing vigil at the land where 3-year-old Caleb Jennings’ body was found burned. Now, he has been laid to rest and the people accused of his murder stood before a judge.
Union City police find more than 25 ounces of meth, over 400 Xanax pills during traffic stop
UNION CITY, Okla. — Police arrested two people after making a drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend in Union City. On Saturday, Union City police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street and learned that the driver had active felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. Police said the officers took the driver into custody and searched the vehicle.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Authorities rushed a cyclist to a hospital after a car struck them late Sunday night in Moore. Shortly before 10 p.m., a driver hit a curb and then a cyclist near Northwest 12th Street and Janeway Avenue. Crews took the cyclist to a hospital in serious...
