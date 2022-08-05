Better Business Bureau Advice For Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma

Read on www.news9.com
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Oklahoma's Caring Van Works to Improve Immunization Number Statewide
As kids prepare to head back to school, Oklahoma’s Caring Van is working to improve immunization numbers state-wide. Getting more kids immunized, especially in communities with limited access to healthcare providers, remains a priority. News On 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma
It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
Green Country VA Medical Centers Offering Novavax COVID Vaccines
Monday was the first day the VA in Oklahoma started offering the Novavax vaccine for COVID-19. Doctors said the new COVID shot could be the perfect fit for people who've been wary of the first few options. News On 6's Grant Stephens showed us what makes this vaccine different and...
Watch: Oklahoma Restaurant Association's Expo Kicks Off Next Week
TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Restaurant Association's annual expo kicks off next week in Oklahoma City showcasing the latest developments in the hospitality sector. We're happy to welcome Karlie Hart from the O-R-A as well as Alex Stodghill with Go Fresh Produce, one of the co-chairs of the expo, to talk about the event.
61 Oklahoma lawmakers call for hearing in Glossip case
Dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers say they support an evidentiary hearing in the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate, who has proclaimed his innocence for decades.
Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows
With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
Hay shortage could make beef scarce in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s brutal droughts have brought havoc on crops. But when farms suffer, ranches suffer too. One of the most important crops in America is not corn, wheat, or barley, but hay. When grass dies in the winter, farm animals have to eat something. The...
Oklahoma experts say not to ignore lightning after deadly strike in Washington, D.C.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts said not to ignore lightning after a deadly strike in Washington, D.C. In a tragic weather incident, three people were killed by a lightning strike in Washington, D.C. While it doesn’t happen often, lightning fatalities occur each year. KOCO 5 spoke with our...
Live your values and leave Oklahoma, California governor tells film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY — California’s governor is telling film executives not to do business in Oklahoma. Gov. Gavin Newsom put an ad in Variety magazine this week accusing Oklahoma of waging an assault on essential rights, specifically abortion access. He said California shares filmmakers’ values. The ad was...
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
Eli Lilly Pushes Back Against Indiana's New Abortion Law
Two of Indiana's largest employers — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine maker Cummins — are voicing opposition to a new local law banning abortion in nearly all cases, saying it will hinder hiring in the state, where both are based. Indiana on Friday became the first U.S....
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
What does the vote to affirm personal autonomy rights in Kansas tell us about the future of abortion law in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation, and an upcoming court ruling may help determine whether a Kansas-like Constitutional right to personal autonomy, including the decision to obtain an abortion, also exists in Oklahoma. TRANSCRIPT. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, keeping Oklahoma...
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
