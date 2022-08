GREEN BAY, Wis. -- More than a decade has passed since the Green Bay Packers had a defense that could be described as elite. This could be the year that changes. Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers predicted at the start of training camp that the offense could take its lumps early as it faces a defense that didnt allow a single touchdown in a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thats pretty much been the case, raising hopes the defense can build off its postseason performance.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO