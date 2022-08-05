ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Ter&Mar
3d ago

Having spent a fair amount of time Spain, it does not appear to have the systemic violent crime problem this country has. It also does not have the issue we see here where those in leadership positions ignore the crime or pretend it isn’t happening. Spain also does not have the uncontrolled immigration numbers that we have in this country. Also Spain does not divvy their people up into groups by color like our government does here.

313 BORN
3d ago

And to be supposedly a teacher, education, one would think every purchase or monies rendered, is paying for those anomalies.

KIMT

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls

Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'. Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party. First Alert Weather Day: Rain, storms, wind expected into early Monday morning. Updated: 12 minutes ago.
ROCK FALLS, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
