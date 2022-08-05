From Grad School Project to $115 Million Series B: Afresh’s Matt Schwartz on Building an Operating System for Fresh Food

Read on thespoon.tech
Else Labs Announces Pro Kitchen Focused Oliver Fleet As It Pauses Rollout of Home Cooking Robot
Else Labs, the company behind the countertop home cooking robot called Oliver, announced today the launch of Oliver Fleet, a commercial kitchen reimagining of its original core product. The new Fleet solution is a respin of its original standalone Oliver home cooking robot into a solution that allows multiple units...
Podcast: Building a Next-Generation Ingredient Company with Shiru’s Jasmin Hume
As the former head of food chemistry for Eat Just, Dr. Jasmin Hume thought there was a lot of white space for innovation when it came to food ingredients. She knew food companies would increasingly need new and novel ingredients they could build plant-based food products around, but felt there wasn’t enough research being done to discover these critical building blocks.
Ottonomy Debuts a Swervy, Customizable Delivery Robot in Ottobot 2.0 as it Closes $3.3M Seed Round
Today Ottonomy, a maker of autonomous delivery robots, unveiled its second generation robot, the Ottobot 2.0, alongside its announcement of its $3.3 million seed funding round according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The new funding, which is led by pi ventures, also has Connetic Ventures, Branded Hospitality Ventures, and Sangeet Kumar (Founder & CEO of Addverb Technologies) joining the round.
Germany-Based Mushlabs Scores An Infrastructure Partnership with Bitburger Brewery Group
Hamburg-based biotech startup Mushlabs may have created the perfect storm in its approach to creating a clean, nutrient-rich plant-based meat alternative. The company can hit the ground running without worrying about costly infrastructure and potential distribution partners by applying its proven technology and a sound business approach. Mushlabs has announced...
PizzaHQ Opens to Public With Plans to Deliver 1,500 Robot-Powered Pizzas Per Day
The robotic pizza chain of the future envisioned by Darryl Dueltgen and Jason Udrija took a big step forward this week as its first location opened to the public. The company, which The Spoon first wrote about last year, envisions a modern take on the pizza chain by building a network of robot-powered pizza restaurants tailored for delivery. Its founders started working with Picnic last year to optimize the Seattle startup’s pizza robot to work with their new restaurant concept. Earlier this year, they started delivering pizzas to corporate and education customers and, as of this week, started making pizzas for the public.
Zero Acre Farms Launches a Healthy Cultured Cooking Oil That Tastes Good and Saves the Planet
By his own admission, Zero Acre Farms founder Jeff Nobbs is a thinking man’s entrepreneur. And while he has taken a somewhat circumventous route to the world of healthy food and environmental well-being, diet and nutrition have always been at the forefront of his life. “Looking backward, even in...
BurgerFi Begins Rollout of the Samsung Kiosks powered by GRUBBRR (Sponsored Post)
In December 2021, BurgerFi launched a pilot program with GRUBBRR to test the effectiveness of self-ordering technology to decrease operating costs, minimize the dependency on labor, increase revenue, and provide customers with a better overall experience. Together, the GRUBBRR and BurgerFi teams worked to develop a project plan, including a...
Pizzametry, Pioneering Maker of Pizza-Making Robotic Kiosks, Is Looking for a Buyer
Pizzametry, the maker of the industry’s first pizza-making robot, is looking for a buyer. In an interview with The Spoon, Pizzametry President Jim Benjamin said that the company, which has been working on its pizza robot for close to two decades, has continued operations for the last few years but has reached the point where they think another owner should take the reins to bring the product to market.
Forget Sidewalk Robots or Drones. In the Future, Food Could Travel to Your Home in Underground Pipes
Why use a drone or sidewalk delivery robot to bring packages to your house when you can have them delivered directly to your kitchen via a series of tubes?. No, I’m not referring to Ted Stevens’ imagining of the Internet or a plotline from a Steampunk novel, but one startup’s vision of an underground delivery network that would send packages hurling towards their end destination at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.
This Restaurant Tech Founder Thinks The Value of Virtual Brands is Bottom Line Savings, Not Top Line Growth
If you ask Michael Jacobs what he thinks of virtual restaurants, you might expect an enthusiastic declaration of support for the concept. After all, as a co-founder and the original CEO of Ordermark and someone who helped conceive of the idea behind Nextbite, he helped create one of the highest-profile startups powering a wave of virtual restaurant brands launched in recent years.
Scoop: Tovala to Roll Out New Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven This Fall
Tovala, a Chicago-based smart oven & food delivery startup, will roll out a new oven this fall called the Tovala Steam + Air Fry smart oven. Technically, Tovala’s second-generation oven, unveiled in 2018, has convection built in (which acts essentially the same as air frying). Even so, the company hasn’t pushed the air fryer functionality in promotions or via specifically designed air fryer recipes up to this point.
