Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures

nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
WAND TV
Pritzker announces $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State facilities through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois. According to the CDB, more than 180 projects for state facilities that provide housing to individuals 24 hours a day, 7...
myradiolink.com
Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
wglt.org
Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers
A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
capitolwolf.com
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
foxillinois.com
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
CBS News
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other professionals ahead of the school year
As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye with shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Illinois 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
cilfm.com
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
Guilty verdict in Illinois break-in, identity theft scheme
A couple from southern Illinois appeared in federal court last week to plead guilty to a car break-in and identity theft scheme.
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Illinois back-to-school tax-free shopping continues for another week
Missouri’s tax-free shopping weekend ended Sunday, but the tax breaks will continue in Illinois for another week.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
