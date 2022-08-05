ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures

By admin
fordcountychronicle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fordcountychronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others

ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Comptroller#Rebates#Unemployment Rates#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Cbs 2 Chicago#House#Republicans#Foid#The State Police
myradiolink.com

Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning

Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL
wglt.org

Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers

A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois

Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy