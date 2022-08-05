Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures

Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO