Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to Chronicle; consider volunteering at Fort Cooper
I'd like to thank the Chronicle -- photographer Matthew Beck and reporters Aiden Bush and Nancy Kennedy -- for the Aug. 4 front-page articles on the Friends of Fort Cooper and our latest project - the reconstruction of the deteriorating replica Wall on the Fort site. When completed, we hope it will honor the Georgia Battalion volunteers who "manned" the fort and the local Seminoles who defended their land with their lives.
Citrus County Chronicle
Feedback surveys to benefit Community Food Bank
Got an opinion on a chain restaurant, a retail store, favorite cereal or alcoholic beverage, airline, wireless provider, dating app or theme park?. Throughout the month of August, anyone over 18 years old can fill out quick, very simple feedback surveys about hundreds of national companies and brands, and with each completed survey, the Community Food Bank will receive $1.50.
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC should present zoning regulations alone
It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Our commissioners show real grit
Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
First day of school Wednesday
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy knows issues, knowledgeable team player
It is my privilege to endorse John Murphy for Citrus County District 4 Commission seat. As a native of Citrus County my family has seen many changes over the decades. The challenges and opportunities before us today require out of the box thinking, experience and professionalism. I believe John Murphy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Be supportive of teachers, students
With a few days between now and the start of the new school year, it’s been a busy few weeks in the Bryan household. First, we had to make sure we have the necessary school supplies, new clothes, especially for the fashionable Ms. Emma. Then there’s getting to orientations and meet-the-teachers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Elected leaders represent ‘all of the people’
Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan seem to have forgotten that there is a LGBTQ people in Inverness and Citrus County and their tax dollars help fund the library. Apparently, they don’t know that we are born this way. Even as children, I knew I was gay. I would have...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire at Inglis home
An unattended pot of food cooking on a stovetop ignited a fire inside an Inglis home. No injuries were reported, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue, but first responders did provide oxygen to a rescued dog. County firefighters responded at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to the house off of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council to decide on increased parking fines, land use change, annexation of King's Bay
Illegal parking in Crystal River could soon become a costlier after Monday when the city council considers hiking parking fines. “As the city becomes more popular to non-city residents, illegal parking is becoming more of an issue and a hindrance to city residents,” wrote City Manager Ken Frink to the council as part of the Monday agenda. “The purpose of this ordinance is to increase certain fines related to illegal parking to assist the city in enforcing existing rules by hopefully deterring certain illegal behavior.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Rebecca Bays for County Commission
Rebecca Bays is running for County Commissioner, District 4. I have several reasons that she gets my vote. I'm not going to expand on these because it'll be too many words for print, so I'll simply itemize:. She has served as county Commissioner in the past, therefore she knows how...
Citrus County Chronicle
DJ Trae, all tuned up and ready to get things started
When DJ Trae shows up, he gets the party started. By day, he’s a disc jockey at radio station 103.9 in Brooksville, the on-air personality weekdays from noon to 3. After hours, he’s a much sought-after DJ around Citrus County and beyond, bringing his high-energy personality to local events, from Kids Night every Wednesday at Crump’s Landing in Homosassa and Teen Night Out on the third Thursdays at the Inverness Depot, to the monthly Crystal Harley-Davidson Bike Night at the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar or an Inverness Elks Italian Night Supper, United Way Boots & Bling, Disco Night to benefit Cayla’s Coats or a Stuff the Bus/Fill the Trailer event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local Girl Scout earns prestigious Silver Award, installs ‘Little Lending Library’
For Ava Newton, being a Girl Scout is about more than just selling cookies. It’s about lifelong friendships, about new experiences, learning about the world and the community and preparing for the future. At 14, Ava has been in Girl Scouts most of her life, beginning as a Daisy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
Like fathers, like sons
A group of four friends who made great memories together at the racetrack are now having a blast watching their sons do the same. Mark Powers, John Chance and D.J. Macklin all raced at Citrus County Speedway and other tracks around Florida, while Mark’s brother, Stephen Powers, helped out his brother.
