Support Nevada Battleborn, the youth travel football team that’s dreaming big and winning championships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When I got into coaching then giving back to my alma mater was always the goal.”. A member of The Union, now coaching The Union. From 2008 to 2012 Jeff Nady worked his way up the depth chart from a redshirt freshman to being on preseason honor lists his final year. One of the best seasons in team history was right in the middle in 2010. The then-300 pounder doesn’t look like he used to ten years ago, but he’s back where he belongs.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO