Support Nevada Battleborn, the youth travel football team that’s dreaming big and winning championships

Read on www.kolotv.com
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games
Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff. Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale. Updated: 11 hours ago. The book sale is taking place Aug....
KOLO TV Reno
How Reno Aces' special jerseys are made
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through Wednesday. Watch for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Jeff Nady reflects on earning dream job at Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When I got into coaching then giving back to my alma mater was always the goal.”. A member of The Union, now coaching The Union. From 2008 to 2012 Jeff Nady worked his way up the depth chart from a redshirt freshman to being on preseason honor lists his final year. One of the best seasons in team history was right in the middle in 2010. The then-300 pounder doesn’t look like he used to ten years ago, but he’s back where he belongs.
KOLO TV Reno
Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff. Friends of Washoe County Library Book...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Difo’s Pinch-Hit Dinger Powers Aces Past Aviators 11-7, Seals Series Sweep
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A pinch-hit three-run homer from Wilmer Difo in the eighth inning lifted the Reno Aces (60-45) over the Las Vegas Aviators (51-53) in an 11-7 comeback win Sunday night in front of 5,130 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the win, Reno completes their first series sweep in franchise history and extends their winning streak to six games.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada native Ryne Nelson glad to be competing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Henderson to Reno with a number of stops in between. Ryne Nelson started his baseball journey like most. He tried the sport out after seeing a family member play, in Ryne’s case, his dad. As a two-way baseball star at Basic High School Ryne...
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
Offensive line with new attitude for 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new attitude for The Union in 2022. A team’s offensive line is arguably it’s most critical position group. This year’s Wolf Pack line will need to rise to the occasion to back that narrative. The group is led by former...
RELATED PEOPLE
matadornetwork.com
Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event
Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
KOLO TV Reno
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
KOLO TV Reno
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada offensive line going into 2022 with new approach
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through Wednesday. Watch for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. -Jeff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!. Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.
More heavy rain forecast through Tuesday for Reno, Northern Nevada
Don’t be fooled by the bluebird skies this morning – widespread thunderstorms are set to bring more rain to the Reno area today and tomorrow. There is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in Reno after 2 p.m., with the odds increasing to 40 percent in the evening. Areas further north and east, such as Pyramid Lake and Fernley, have a 60 percent of getting doused. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
FOX Reno
Child care shortage in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For Mommy Minute this Monday, Fox 11 sat down with The Children’s Cabinet to discuss the child care shortage in Northern Nevada. Cristal Roland, the nonprofit’s resource and referral specialist, breaks down the Family, Friend and Neighbor Program. Watch for more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
Electing Reno's next mayor: two distinctly different choices | Eddie Lorton
This opinion column was submitted by George "Eddie" Lorton, a nonpartisan candidate for mayor. He welcomes feedback at eddielorton.com. In less than 12 weeks, Reno voters will select our next mayor. The differences between myself and my opponent — termed-out mayor Hillary Schieve — could not be greater. It all comes down to one question:...
Comments / 0