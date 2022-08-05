ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue

By jeffjenkins
wchsnetwork.com
 3 days ago
wchstv.com

Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Justice appoints Larry Pack to senior advisor position

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Larry Pack is leaving the House of Delegates to become a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice. Justice announced the appointment in a Monday morning news release. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
CHARLESTON, WV
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wchsnetwork.com

South Charleston officials reviewing settlement details

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston officials are among the municipal leaders reviewing what is next following a multi-million dollar settlement with three opioid distributors. South Charleston was one of the more than 170 parties that reached an agreement with AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
ECONOMY
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Main Streets announces lighting infrastructure project for Elk City in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A project to light the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side is coming to fruition after being four years in the making. Officials with Charleston Main Streets (CMS), Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), City of Charleston, and other local partners gathered on Indiana Avenue Monday to unveil a $483,500 lighting infrastructure project.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Tornado man sentenced to 1-15 for supply drugs to friend who died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV

