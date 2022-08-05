NASA's James Webb telescope releases spectacular image of Cartwheel Galaxy

A new image from NASA 's James Webb telescope has been released, in what may be one of the most spectacular observations yet.

The telescope has captured an image of the Cartwheel Galaxy. Its large, pink, speckled, and round appearance has prompted its name.

The orbiting observatory has been capturing images of space since it was launched in December 2021.

"Collisions of galactic proportions cause a cascade of different, smaller events between the galaxies involved; the Cartwheel is no exception," researchers said.

