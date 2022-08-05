ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Removable road pillars being installed in downtown Lafayette

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKo0f_0h6NAC0000

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Consolidated Government will begin installing bollards downtown Monday, August 8 at the intersection of East Congress and Jefferson Streets. Removable bollards allow for temporary closure of the streets during events and large gatherings to deter vehicular traffic.

The downtown bollard project is designed to increase public safety in the downtown Lafayette area during community events such as Festival International , Downtown Alive , Second Saturday ArtWalk , and Gulf Brew. The project is also intended to assist the Lafayette Police Department with street closures during nightlife hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lrDv_0h6NAC0000
Downtown Bollard Project Phase 1

Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud explained, “These bollards will facilitate more efficient street closures that are also more visually appealing than using barricades. We anticipate this infrastructure will be utilized regularly and encourage strategic use of Downtown Lafayette’s streets during nightlife, events, and festivals.”

Restaurant to open second Lafayette location

Begnaud also noted the timing is perfect as downtown gears up for a busy fall and winter event season. “We’re thrilled about this project and grateful for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s investment that will encourage downtown’s vibrancy, as well as make streets more pedestrian and bike-friendly, which is one of our district’s most important amenities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette

A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
LAFAYETTE, LA
postsouth.com

Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya Basin bridge

Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY.com

What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
ELTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#East Congress#Jefferson Streets#Gulf Brew#Nexstar Media Inc
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued July 27-Aug. 2

STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129. BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000. HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'

Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy