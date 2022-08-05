Removable road pillars being installed in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Consolidated Government will begin installing bollards downtown Monday, August 8 at the intersection of East Congress and Jefferson Streets. Removable bollards allow for temporary closure of the streets during events and large gatherings to deter vehicular traffic.

The downtown bollard project is designed to increase public safety in the downtown Lafayette area during community events such as Festival International , Downtown Alive , Second Saturday ArtWalk , and Gulf Brew. The project is also intended to assist the Lafayette Police Department with street closures during nightlife hours.

Downtown Bollard Project Phase 1

Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud explained, “These bollards will facilitate more efficient street closures that are also more visually appealing than using barricades. We anticipate this infrastructure will be utilized regularly and encourage strategic use of Downtown Lafayette’s streets during nightlife, events, and festivals.”

Begnaud also noted the timing is perfect as downtown gears up for a busy fall and winter event season. “We’re thrilled about this project and grateful for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s investment that will encourage downtown’s vibrancy, as well as make streets more pedestrian and bike-friendly, which is one of our district’s most important amenities.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.