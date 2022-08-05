ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

14-year-old killed in Alabama by three men was an innocent bystander, police say

By Meaghan Mackey
KLFY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday

UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police

UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating couple shot to death in burning car

Mobile police are investigating the deaths of two people found at the scene of a burning car this morning. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said police, along with Mobile Fire-Rescue, responded to a call in the 2000 block of Osage Street at about 7:38 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old woman suffering...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tearing Us Apart#Guns#Violent Crime
utv44.com

Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
atmorenews.com

No tag leads to local woman’s arrest

A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job

After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy