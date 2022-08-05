14-year-old killed in Alabama by three men was an innocent bystander, police say

Read on www.klfy.com
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Officials with the...
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Woman accused of leaving fentanyl-laced dollar bill in front of police department
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
No tag leads to local woman’s arrest
A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
Fired Alabama police officer facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting inmate
A fired Alabama police officer is now facing federal charges in addition to the state crimes he was charged with for allegedly beating an inmate at the Citronelle City Jail, according to court records. Jason Scott Meade, a 43-year-old Semmes resident who was fired from the Citronelle Police Department amid...
Man found guilty, gets life sentence in capital murder of Moss Point woman
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A murder which an assistant district attorney called “merciless and savage” will send a 35-year-old man to prison for the remainder of his natural life. After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury pronounced Octavius Montego Black guilty of the 2018 killing of Moss Point...
Family of Alabama medical student killed in I-65 crash continues to honor her legacy
It's been two years since a USA medical student was killed in a crash on the I-65 service road in Mobile.
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
