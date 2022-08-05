ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts & Trea Turner Confused By Giants’ Jarlin García

By Matt Borelli
dodgerblue.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dodgerblue.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Jakob Junis
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers

The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ETOnline.com

Suni Lee's Ceremonial First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game Will Flip You Out

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game, and she flipped out!. The 19-year-old gymnast brought her skills to the mound Friday night for the Blue Jays-Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis and wowed the crowd when she flipped from the mound before throwing out the pitch. Lee donned a customized Twins jersey, denim shorts and white kicks for the occasion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy