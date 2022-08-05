Taylor Lautner and his fiancee say they will include rescue puppies in their wedding

Taylor Lautner and his fiancee Taylor Dome have decided to put an adorable twist on their wedding to include rescue puppies on their special day.

Ms Dome, who is a registered nurse, got engaged to Mr Lautner in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with People , the actor said that the couple's two rescue pups Remi and Lily would be playing a part in the celebrations.

"I'm sure that we'll definitely find some special way that they can be involved because they are family members," Mr Lautner said.

Sign up to our newsletters.