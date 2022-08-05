ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Lautner and his fiancee say they will include rescue puppies in their wedding

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Taylor Lautner and his fiancee Taylor Dome have decided to put an adorable twist on their wedding to include rescue puppies on their special day.

Ms Dome, who is a registered nurse, got engaged to Mr Lautner in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with People , the actor said that the couple's two rescue pups Remi and Lily would be playing a part in the celebrations.

"I'm sure that we'll definitely find some special way that they can be involved because they are family members," Mr Lautner said.

