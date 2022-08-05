El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school

Read on cbs4local.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
El Paso county commissioners vote to extend 20 percent of rental assistance to city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
El Paso artist travels to Uvalde to help with series of murals honoring victims
EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso artist was a part of creating a mural dedicated to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde. Albert "Tino" Ortega is one of 21 artists tasked with creating a portrait of one of the victims. ”I was invited a couple of months ago...
Young Women's Academy student wins National Spanish Spelling Bee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso 8th-grader Sheneli De Silva won the National Spanish Spelling Bee Championship the weekend of July 29-30. The Young Women's Academy student was the last one standing in her first attempt at the Spanish Bee. "I couldn't really believe it at first because...
El Paso's only resettlement agency closes its doors, continuing to help from Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
Del Sol Medical Center utilizing new surgical equipment to reduce recovery time
Del Sol Medical Center announced on Monday the opening of the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso. The suite will provide minimally invasive robotic-assistance procedures using a Da Vinci surgical system, according to Del Sol Medical Center. "Prior years we had to make big incisions in the abdomen...
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
Prep1 hosts media day at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas — High school athletes are getting a chance to live out their dreams thanks to Prep1. Today at the El Paso County Coliseum, Prep1 hosted their media day for high school football, volleyball and cheer athletes. The event is a chance for athletes to get some...
Las Cruces police say there was no officer watching over armed-robbery suspect in hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — CBS4 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
No gas in far east El Paso, leaves many El Pasoans frustrated
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
Border Patrol agents find 44 migrants in central El Paso stash house; Mexican man arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents found 44 migrants in a human smuggling stash house in central El Paso Friday. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received information regarding three properties in El Paso, possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses, according to U.S. Border Patrol.
