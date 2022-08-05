Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
I just got home from a family vacation to California and we saw a lot of roadkill along the way. I’m the dad who will point it out every single time, but I have never had any desire to pull my car over and load the carcass into the back seat so we could take it home for dinner.
Wolf advocates seek to disqualify Montana, Idaho from Pittman-Robertson Act funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 43.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g...
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
3 things to know this morning – August 8, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now at 68,771 acres and 16% contained, despite the rain over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Woodtick Fire has burned 4,971 acres. 2. Serve Idaho is giving away 5 separate...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 683 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 683 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
STCU passes quarter-million-member milestone while expanding into Idaho
The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...
What is Idaho’s “Favorite Cereal?” It’s Not What You Think…
According to National Today, “There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know a bowl of cereal, a spoon and some milk equals a party in your mouth! Fiber, sugar, raisins, or even lucky charms – the flavors and prizes each box holds are limitless and can add to any humdrum morning."
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Early season elk hunts are great options, but come with challenges
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s early season antlerless elk hunts have started, and hunters are already heading outdoors to take advantage of what looks to be a great season. While these early hunts have some advantages, hunting during hot weather requires extra precaution and special care to prevent spoiling of meat.
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them...
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair
WHAT BEGAN AS A MODEST GATHERING of working-class families in 1902 has stood the test of time to bring the East Idaho Community 120 years of community pride, competitions, thrilling rides,. entertainment, and tons of family fun. The Fair has been successful since its inception, and in the last two...
Why you didn’t see the Junior Posse at the War Bonnet rodeo this year
IDAHO FALLS – Those who attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls may have noticed something was missing from this year’s event. The Bonneville County Junior Posse has been an integral part of the rodeo’s kickoff event and performance line-up since 2017, but earlier this year the city of Idaho Falls opted to discontinue the program.
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
