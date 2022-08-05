ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Closing for Refurbishment Next Week

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disneyland Park#Travel Agent#Vacationeer#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy