Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Closing for Refurbishment Next Week

Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
I used to work at Disney World. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and have an annual pass, so I've figured out how to save money on food, tickets, merchandise, and more.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
I've been going on cruises for 20 years. Here are my top 3 tips to avoid the crowds on ships.
I've been going on cruises with my family for two decades. Status with Royal Caribbean gives us VIP access, but booking suites gives us special treatment, too. If you don't want to pay more, timing things right can help you avoid cruise crowds. I've lost count of how many cruises...
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
I ate at the exclusive adults-only restaurant that's on every Disney cruise, and it was worth the extra $45
I dined at Palo Steakhouse, an exclusive adults-only restaurant on all Disney Cruise Line ships. I tried the $45 prix-fixe menu and was impressed by the food, service, and portion sizes. I think the romantic "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired restaurant was worth the additional cost.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
I haven’t checked a suitcase for 12 years – here are my flight tricks for going on holiday with just hand luggage
A WOMAN who hasn’t checked in a suitcase for more than a decade has revealed her top trips for travelling with just hand luggage. Many travellers are being advised to leave their big suitcases at home due to the current travel chaos and bring only carry-on bags with them on their holidays.
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
