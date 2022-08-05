ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

This is how long it takes to go broke in California

LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, CA
State
California State
Imperial, CA
Government
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
State
Wyoming State
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Water Resources#Colorado River#Water Conservation#Water Level#Southern#The Bureau Of Reclamation#E E Daily#The Desert Sun
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates

Severe monsoon weather rolled across Arizona with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties on Aug. 7. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20 p.m., the National Weather Service's...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November

San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy