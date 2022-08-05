Kehlani Shares Personal Journey With ‘Blue Water Road’ Tour In Atlanta (Photos)

This low-budget Canadian feature has its heart in the right place with a gentle story about folk-singing hippy lovers who part and then find each other again years later. Alas, the production values suggest the crew must have been either interns or working for beer and craft table leftovers. Maybe it’s the jarring disconnect between the TV soap-quality of the digital cinematography and the late 1960s setting – the latter just looks wrong on this kind of stock. The disjunction is made even worse by the addition of black-and-white archive footage from the time, showing long-haired youngsters hanging out in Yorkville, then an unincorporated village outside Toronto and home to folk clubs and American draft dodgers. Either way, it feels amateurish, although Lisa Kovack and Haley Midgette, who respectively play the older and younger versions of main character Alice, both give fine performances. That said, it’s not hard for them to look good given how ropey the acting is elsewhere.

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO