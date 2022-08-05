Kehlani Shares Personal Journey With ‘Blue Water Road’ Tour In Atlanta (Photos)

Read on atlantadailyworld.com
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Ozzy Osbourne returns to stage for first time after ‘life-altering’ surgery
Ozzy Osbourne returned to the place he feels most complete: the stage. The legendary rocker, 73, surprised fans at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday, which marked his first performance on stage since his “life-altering” surgery in June. The former Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, put on a show alongside his former band member, guitarist Tony Iommi. In a YouTube video shared by BBC Sport, the “War Pigs” hitmaker was seen rocking out on stage to Black Sabbath’s hit song “Paranoid.” Both Osbourne and Iommi, 74, plunged fans into chaos at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium with their electric...
A Song for Us review – folk-singing love story can’t avoid hippy nonsense
This low-budget Canadian feature has its heart in the right place with a gentle story about folk-singing hippy lovers who part and then find each other again years later. Alas, the production values suggest the crew must have been either interns or working for beer and craft table leftovers. Maybe it’s the jarring disconnect between the TV soap-quality of the digital cinematography and the late 1960s setting – the latter just looks wrong on this kind of stock. The disjunction is made even worse by the addition of black-and-white archive footage from the time, showing long-haired youngsters hanging out in Yorkville, then an unincorporated village outside Toronto and home to folk clubs and American draft dodgers. Either way, it feels amateurish, although Lisa Kovack and Haley Midgette, who respectively play the older and younger versions of main character Alice, both give fine performances. That said, it’s not hard for them to look good given how ropey the acting is elsewhere.
