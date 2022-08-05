ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

WIBW

Topeka property looking to bring new business to town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford

The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Public Building Commission requests a $32 million revenue bond issue

There is a plan to save the financially challenged Geary Community Hospital. Meeting on Thursday the Geary County Public Building Commission adopted a resolution requesting the authorization of up to $32 million in revenue bonds to support the hospital, said County Finance Director Tami Robison. "Our intent is to bond out $31 million and of that $20 million will be repairs for the hospital, $4 million will be our accounts payable that we anticipate paying at the end of December and then the $6 million shortfall from the revenue shortfall from July to December that the County will be paying." Hospital officials approached Junction City leaders about helping pay the operational shortfall but so far have not received any money. The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation provided $1.5 million but that must be repaid.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
County
Geary County, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?

EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present a history of […]
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

A Sticker of Satisfaction

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. I am writing this on the day of the primary elections, complete with my “I Voted” sticker on the left pocket of my shirt. I am proud to say that I exercised my right to vote, and, in my mind, I made all the right choices. To my knowledge I have participated in every election since I turned 18, and I intend to exercise it every opportunity I get for the rest of my life.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Chamber will host a MAC breakfast Aug. 25

LTG. Ret. Perry Wiggins will serve as the speaker for the next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Breakfast on Aug. 25th. Wiggins is currently the Executive Director of the Governor's Military Council. The breakfast will be held at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn's Resort...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid

Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Legacy Kansas open by reservation only

The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer

The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories

Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka starts redistricting process

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan road work prompts detours

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue

A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Float Your Boat could move to an earlier date in 2023

The annual event where duc tape and cardboard are used to make boats for the Float Your Boat races could be moved to an earlier date next year. This year the event is scheduled on Saturday, Aug.20th at the South Boat Ramp at Milford State Park. But in many years blue green algae late in the summer can cause problems for the event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway

A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
TOPEKA, KS
