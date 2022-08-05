‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students

Read on www.keyc.com
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music along with local vendors and food and beverages;...
VetsFest comes to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,...
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener
There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. North Mankato hosts mini VetsFest.
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row. Events range from track and field to pickleball. The sporting events are located all over the city of Mankato. The games are expected to bring in 500 participants, which will...
The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Will Be Held in Southern Minnesota
Once May rolls in Minnesota residents start to see more and more prepare for what is one of the biggest unofficial holidays in the state. Whether you load up the boat with your family and head north, or maybe you head to the Mississippi river, thousands of people make a trip to the water to catch some fish. In fact, Minnesota boasts about 1.4 million licensed anglers each year and a half a million who fish during the fishing opener.
Minnetonka's Lauren Goldsworthy commits to Minnesota State Mankato
MINNETONKA, Minn. — The first week of August brought a lot of excitement for the city of Minnetonka. One current boys high school player ( Alex Lunski ), and three others who have ties to the city ( Beckett Hendrickson, John Whipple , and Drew Stewart) announced their commitments to play at the Division I level.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will be faced with three ballot questions that could determine the future of the Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools. The first question asks for $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and senior high school. If approved,...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from Sherburn to St. James. Construction is expected to start in 2024 on the project -- which includes roadway, bridge and drainage improvements, along with resurfacing a 25-mile stretch. Two in-person...
KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
