Stream Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, & More Eaze’s Breathtaking New Album a crying poem

AOL Corp
Lizzo Tears Up Watching Young Girl Dance to Her Song on TikTok: 'Keep That Confidence and Beauty'
Lizzo got emotional after seeing a recent fan video on TikTok. In a video posted to Lizzo's account on Tuesday, the 34-year-old Grammy winner reacted to a video of a young girl confidently mimicking her dance moves from the "About Damn Time" music video, tearing up on-camera and expressing gratitude for the impact she has on those who look up to her.
Stereogum
Bill Nace – “Boil First”
The Philadelphia guitarist Bill Nace — who for the past decade has recorded with Kim Gordon as one-half of Body/Head and has played with a whole slew of notables — put out an album of his own called Both in 2020, and he’s just announced that he’ll follow that up this fall with another full-length, Through A Room, which will be available in November. Today, he’s sharing the hypnotic lead single “Boil First.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Watch Courtney Barnett Play Three Songs On Saturday Sessions
Just one week after feeling the pain with Dinosaur Jr. at Newport Folk Festival, Courtney Barnett stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few Saturday Sessions. Among the songs Barnett broke out were “Rae Street,” “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To,” and “Before You Gotta Go.” All three tracks are taken from Barnett’s 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch those Saturday Sessions below.
Stereogum
Shannen Moser – “Paint By Number”
Shannen Moser is about to return with their first album in four years. The Sun Still Seems To Move is dropping next month, and its lead single is just gorgeous. The song, “Paint By Number,” surrounds the Philadelphia singer-songwriter with a battalion of rock and orchestral instruments used in delicate yet powerful fashion. It never rises above a simmer, yet an intensity brims beneath the beauty.
Stereogum
Stream Fugitive’s Awesomely Heavy Debut EP Maniac
Before today, Texan shredder Blake Ibanez hadn’t played on a record since Power Trip released their classic sophomore album Nightmare Logic in 2017. Last year, Ibanez and other Power Trip members paid tribute to late frontman Riley Gale by playing “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)” with members of Obituary on a webcast. Today, Ibanez has launched his new band Fugitive and released a total monster of a debut EP.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
Beyoncé’s return is underway! The singer’s upcoming album Renaissance debuts July 29th alongside a new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia. Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson talks to Oprah Daily about her excitement for the upcoming releases and shares exclusive details about Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi’s innate fashion sense.
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Threatens to Put Pedro’s Coworker Antonella ‘in Their Place’
Fighting stance. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) admitted that she is “jealous” of husband Pedro Jimeno‘s coworkers, including his friend and colleague Antonella Barrenechea, and she’s gearing up to confront them on the Monday, July 18 episode of their reality show, The Family Chantel.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Juliana Custodio Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Ben Obscura
Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé star Juliana Custodio gave birth, welcomed baby No. 1 — a boy! — with boyfriend Ben Obscura. “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother,” Juliana, 23, wrote in her announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. “Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”
SheKnows
Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!
All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
Dame Deborah’s husband shares details of his wife’s ‘peaceful’ last moments
Sebastien Bowen has spoken about his wife Dame Deborah James’ “incredibly peaceful” last moments in his first interview since her death.Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, died on June 28 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.In an interview with The Sun, Bowen, who married the former deputy headteacher and cancer campaigner in France in 2008, said: “I kissed her on the head.I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of...
Elvis Was ‘Always Dressed up,’ Even at Home, Priscilla Presley Says
Even when not performing on stage and in front of crowds, Elvis apparently stayed dressed up, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'
A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
generalaviationnews.com
Take a look inside Elvis Presley’s jet
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley was recently auctioned off for $500,000. That’s after the 1962 Lockheed JetStar L-1329 — which doesn’t have an engine or avionics — sat on a tarmac in New Mexico for 30 years. In this video from Forbes magazine, you can see inside the jet, which features red velvet seats and red shag carpet.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Steffy Is Coming Back by ‘The End of July’
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester will return soon and is in store for a big surprise.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
Does Robert Duvall Have Kids? Inside the Actor’s Private Family Life and 4 Marriages
Academy Award winner Robert Duvall has proven that he can tackle roles in all genres throughout his prolific film career. The Godfather actor has been married four times since stepping into Hollywood in the ‘50s. Fans have long wondered if the legendary actor ever welcomed any children of his own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Robert’s family life.
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they...
