Causeway Truly Cares About The Community

This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
Beyond The Farm: So much to see, so much love at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ
If you haven't taken a trip to the corner of Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township where Allaire Community Farm is, you need to take that ride with your family, kids, friends, whoever, and enjoy all that they have to offer there -- and it's more than just animals and a farm, it's a home.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Warehouse Construction In Howell Reflects National Trends
HOWELL – For anyone who has sat in on, or watched Howell’s Planning Board or Zoning Board meetings, it may seem that every other application that is brought before the township’s professionals concerns the construction of a new warehouse. While township residents may lament the destruction of...
First NJ Starbucks to unionize goes on strike for benefits, better pay
PENNINGTON — Workers at the Hopewell Starbucks are on strike this weekend after voting to become the first unionized location in New Jersey. The picket line went up at the store on Route 31 on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again for the same time on Sunday.
92.7 WOBM
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
tornadopix.com
Old Barney restoration includes a new beacon of light
BARNEGAT LIGHT – Amid the restoration of historic Old Barney, comes the promise of renewed lighting from a brand-new beacon of light. According to Environmental Protection Commissioner Sean M. Latorrett, New Jersey has committed $1.3 million to restore the exterior features of Barnegat Lighthouse. The project will be capped off with the lighting of a new beacon and security fence, courtesy of Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse.
JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River Offers Free Kids Meals in August
The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen does so many good things for the community and it's a great part of the Toms River area it serves here in Ocean County. Providing meals for those in need and providing a platform for residents to give back to the community. "A Community...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Spooky Fun! A Stranger Things Light Show Coming to Brick, New Jersey
Looking for a spooky fun time this upcoming Halloween season? Enjoy light shows? Fan of the hit television series Stranger Things? Then this light show event in Ocean County may be just the thing you are looking for. The Casqueira Holiday Light Show in Brick Township is hosting their upcoming...
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Your Family Will Love These 10 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic, even in the heat. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic. Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful. What do you...
