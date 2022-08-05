Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is back in the music scene, as a free woman this time. The star will be teaming up with Elton John for their upcoming collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” a duet of John’s 1972 hit, “Tiny Dancer.” The song will mark the pop princess’ first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November, which has us at Billboard wondering who she might want to collaborate with next. Will it be her wedding guests Selena Gomez or Madonna? Or perhaps a fitting “Break My Soul” remix with Beyoncé? Let us know who you’d like to see Brit team up with by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardAllie X Responds After Being Accused of 'Animal Abuse' for Leaving Dog in the CarOlivia Newton-John Remembered by Dionne Warwick, John Travolta & More: 'We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You'John Travolta Mourns the Death of 'Dearest' Olivia Newton-John: 'Yours From the Moment I Saw You'

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO