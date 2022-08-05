Will There Be a ‘Prey 2’? What Those End Credits Could Mean for a Sequel

Warning: Prey spoilers ahead!

POV: You just finished watching Prey on Hulu. You’ve let out a huge sigh of relief that star Amber Midthunder and her adorable dog survived, while that mean old Predator alien got the decapitation it deserved. Sure, a lot of people got brutally stabbed, but it’s a happily ever after, right?

Not so fast. While there is not a Prey end credits scene, there is a little bit of bonus content baked into the credits that seem to suggest the story is not over. Are you really surprised? This is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, which all started with 1987’s Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Prey, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1917 and serves as a prequel to the first four films, though it works as a standalone story. But that credits sequence will leave viewers craving more.

So will there be a Prey 2? What does the future of Predator movies look like? Here’s what we know so far.

Is there a Prey end credits scene?

Not exactly. There is not a Prey mid-credits or Prey end-credits scene. However, there is a little bit of a teaser for those who do watch the credits: a hand-drawn graphic that suggests there may be more stories to come. After the movie ends—after Naru delivers the head of Predator to her father, and tells her tribe they need to find safer ground—the credits roll, alongside some hand-drawn stick figures that summarize the events of the movie. We see drawings of Naru and her dog, Naru facing down the mountain lion, and the warriors out hunting.

But the final image is a stick drawing of a scene we didn’t see in the movie: The characters in the movie’s final scene turning and facing two ominous, threatening space ships that appear in the sky. This suggests that Naru’s fight is not over and that her community will soon have to face a whole shipload of Predators.

Will there be a Prey 2 or another Predator movie?

There is no official news regarding Prey 2 or a future Predator movie at this time. However, it seems that Trachtenberg, at least, is interested in continuing the story.

In an interview with Sci-Fi and Fantasy Gazette, director Dan Trachtenberg commented on the credits teasers, saying, “Whereas other movies may have a post-credits scene, we have some storytelling inside our end credits themselves. It leaves room for lots of different kinds of sequels to be made. I don’t know if we’re ready yet to say exactly what we want to do next, but I think there are lots of cool opportunities.”

In a previous interview with Time Out, Trachtenberg elaborated, saying, “‘There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise. The things that most excite me are the boldest swings and I think there’s scope to do other things that haven’t been done before.”

Even if the story of Naru doesn’t continue, we feel confident this won’t be the last time you see Predator on screen. After all, he’s been around for over 30 years. Why stop now?