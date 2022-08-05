ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Will Poulter kisses model Bobby T, confirms romance in PDA pics

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p65uY_0h6N4A3F00

Will Poulter was photographed locking lips with model Bobby T, confirming their new romance.

The “Maze Runner” star, 29, was smiled during the PDA-filled outing in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, matching the model in black athleisure.

Poulter, who has been praised for his 2021 “glow-up,” sported a tank and Nike shorts on their walk. Bobby T paired Prada joggers with a crop top.

The “Dopesick” alum last publicly dated actress Yasmeen Scott in 2019.

In May, however, rumors swirled that he was in a relationship with his former “Midsommar” co-star Florence Pugh.

After the friends were spotted getting close on an Ibiza vacation, the Oscar nominee, 26, clarified via Instagram that they were not “doing the sexy” despite “look[ing] sexy” together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QWsq_0h6N4A3F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DcKd_0h6N4A3F00

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating ” the “Little Women” star wrote at the time.

“We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about a half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/ framed out so that it looks otherwise,,” Pugh, who has been dating Zach Braff since 2019, continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QamBU_0h6N4A3F00
Poulter was last romantically linked to Yasmeen Scott in 2019.
Getty Images

As for Bobby T, the actress has a 5-year-old son named Daniel splitting with her ex “soon” after giving birth to her baby boy.

“The most challenging part of motherhood for me has been to mourn the version of motherhood I thought I was going to have,” she told Mama Moods last month of the “overwhelming responsibility” she feels.

Bobby T went on to give a glimpse into her “shared custody” situation, saying she is “present every moment” she is with her little one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql20m_0h6N4A3F00
The model has a 5-year-old son named Daniel.
123bobbyt/Instagram

“It was devastating to think I could/would miss out on my son’s ‘firsts’ when he wasn’t with me,” she noted in the July interview. “[But] when I witness my son’s pivotal childhood moments, they are just as special because they are ‘firsts’ for me.”

Comments / 0

 

