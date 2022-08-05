Did You Know There's A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes Whataburger .
We all know the famous burger chain was founded right here in the Lone Star State, but did you know the first Whataburger location is also a two-story one? It's true, and not many Texans know about it. Located in Corpus Christi , the two-story Whataburger has a beautiful view of the Bay and marina — and you can soak it all on on the rooftop patio.
This location is also the world's biggest Whataburger, standing at over 6,000 square feet — and it's the only one with an elevator. While you're exploring this huge burger joint, be sure to snap a selfie with founder Harmon Dobson (in bronze statue form, of course).
Whataburger lovers from all over have come to visit this iconic spot. "The lady at the visitor center happened to mention that Corpus Christi had a two-story Whataburger restaurant. Being a life-long patron of Whataburgers, I had to check this out. Same great food as all the other Whataburger locations but this one has an upstairs and deck with bay views. A Whataburger with atmosphere," David S. said in a review on TripAdvisor .
This two-story Whataburger is located at 121 North Shoreline in Corpus Christi.
