Corpus Christi, TX

Did You Know There's A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes Whataburger .

We all know the famous burger chain was founded right here in the Lone Star State, but did you know the first Whataburger location is also a two-story one? It's true, and not many Texans know about it. Located in Corpus Christi , the two-story Whataburger has a beautiful view of the Bay and marina — and you can soak it all on on the rooftop patio.

This location is also the world's biggest Whataburger, standing at over 6,000 square feet — and it's the only one with an elevator. While you're exploring this huge burger joint, be sure to snap a selfie with founder Harmon Dobson (in bronze statue form, of course).

Photo: Google Maps

Whataburger lovers from all over have come to visit this iconic spot. "The lady at the visitor center happened to mention that Corpus Christi had a two-story Whataburger restaurant. Being a life-long patron of Whataburgers, I had to check this out. Same great food as all the other Whataburger locations but this one has an upstairs and deck with bay views. A Whataburger with atmosphere," David S. said in a review on TripAdvisor .

Photo: Google Maps

This two-story Whataburger is located at 121 North Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

