Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25 , seeks a return to the state championship game.
The Wolves saw their five-year state championship run end with a 20-15 loss to Saguaro in last season's AIA Open Division title game. Chandler finished with a 11-2 record under head coach Rick Garretson.
The Wolves open the 2022 season by visiting Cathedral Catholic in San Diego on September 2.
Arizona-based photographer Steven Davis staged a preseason photo shoot for SBLive Sports with Garretson and several of his top returning players.
Those players that participated were (jersey number): Dylan Raiola (1) , Justice Spann (2) , Kennedy Urlacher (4) , Dominic Hamger (5) , Orion Kupu (6) , Aumari Washington ( 7) , Ca’lil Valentine (22) and Lashown Ealim (76) .
Here are images taken during the shoot that was held at Austin Field on the campus of Chandler High School :
All photos by Steven Davis
Comments / 0