Chandler, AZ

Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)

By Todd Shurtleff
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167mAf_0h6N3Ses00

Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.

The Wolves saw their five-year state championship run end with a 20-15 loss to Saguaro in last season's AIA Open Division title game. Chandler finished with a 11-2 record under head coach Rick Garretson.

The Wolves open the 2022 season by visiting Cathedral Catholic in San Diego on September 2.

Arizona-based photographer Steven Davis staged a preseason photo shoot for SBLive Sports with Garretson and several of his top returning players.

Those players that participated were (jersey number): Dylan Raiola (1) , Justice Spann (2) , Kennedy Urlacher (4) , Dominic Hamger (5) , Orion Kupu (6) , Aumari Washington ( 7) , Ca’lil Valentine (22) and Lashown Ealim (76) .

Here are images taken during the shoot that was held at Austin Field on the campus of Chandler High School :

All photos by Steven Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfcLy_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9n7i_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnYXU_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hahW9_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYXgt_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fuEI_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNV8f_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuRTd_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztsWB_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbGbb_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tw5H9_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnjsz_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3643oL_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aT6q6_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2471oB_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSo7r_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7gX3_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taKS1_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szvde_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvyZT_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKglI_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijrzc_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WJBK_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2ubX_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sam37_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ui0Zj_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMTBT_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnrfV_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273pBS_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ryyh_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I75sX_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os6CJ_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYB3g_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kvg5U_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VafPg_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcXsT_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiUWI_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjbV6_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20H2Tb_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Maa5X_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqoWM_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujf1Q_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2hzG_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xz72t_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKask_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfN60_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UfdD_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v11rH_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftJzt_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKlqY_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp8oI_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2J4C_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLMYA_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EihXM_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Og6Or_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijxg9_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxog1_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWkds_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPaGH_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qhd2w_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRgXB_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPsvx_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMfUe_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhKBw_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29l5jg_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELPJ6_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VvQE_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuPqv_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qb1I7_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZury_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMaHv_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJtmZ_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oz0KC_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cq1Lr_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43C4nT_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRiHF_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qtgn_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KIFv_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMlOK_0h6N3Ses00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4BEe_0h6N3Ses00

azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
