ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Middle School Open House Hours released

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JrhY_0h6N2bcK00

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber released information on the Middle School Open House set for August 12. On July 27 last year, a roof fire caused considerable water damage to the structure’s interior. School Officials were forced to create make-shift classrooms for the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders while construction crews repaired and reconstructed the school building.

Steve Barber, appearing on the weekly Trojan Talk Show on 95.7FM, says the public is invited to tour the facility on August 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Barber extended his appreciation for all those playing a part in getting the building ready for the 2022-2023 school year. Mr. Barber and Mr. Aden Middle School Principal will be on hand.

The Atlantic School Districts new teacher in-service day is August 17, and teacher in-service is August 18, school starts on August 23.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School District Filling Open Teaching Positions with Staff and Long-term Substitutes

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School District will temporarily use long-term substitutes to fill some vacant teaching positions. Atlantic School’s superintendent Steve Barber says they will fill the open positions with the staff within the system while continuing to pursue new prospects.”Fortunately, we have some substitutes that have served our district for many years, and they have some education, toward their discipline that we will ask them to teach,” said Barber. “Everyone serves an important role in our school district, whether it be a food service worker, bus driver, a para, custodian, teacher, or administrator,” said Barber. “They are all important to our school district in serving and providing the best opportunity for our kids.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H Leader Weighs in on Banner Award

(Atlantic) The activities at the Cass County Fair wrapped up this past Wednesday with clean-up day. Numerous projects will now compete at the Iowa State Fair, including Cass County Fair Queen Keira Olsen, selected to represent Cass County in a ceremony held on July 28. Part of the ceremony was the recognition of the 2022 Banner Club award-winning Bear Grove Blazers for their excellence in participation.
CASS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire

A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Education
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County T-Bone Parade Winners Announced

(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce announced the T-Bond parade winners. The antique tractor winner, 1959 and older, Keith Grabill, the milestone tractor, 1960 and newer, Matt Randeris. Saddle division winner, the Audubon Saddle Club, Junior division, the Girl Scouts, and Senior division, 1st place, Audubon Fire and Rescue, and 2nd place, Southwest Iowa Real Estate. The Good Neighbor award went to the Exira Fire Department.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Parking Information released for AtlanticFest

(Atlantic) AtlanticFest is Saturday, August 13, with free entertainment, a Car Show, Road Race, Bags Tournament, food vendors, crafters, and family games. Kelsi Beschorner, Program Director for the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. “We are thankful for residents and businesses’ cooperation,” said Beschorner. “It makes the early morning of AtlanticFest go a lot smoother.”
ATLANTIC, IA
iheart.com

Various Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures on Highway 75 Starting Monday

(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Barber
K92.3

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
Western Iowa Today

Kids Bike Ride August 13th at Schildberg Recreation Area

(Atlantic) Nishna Valley Trails is holding a Kids Bike Ride August 13th. Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen says this is a partnership between Park and Rec, Nishna Valley Trails, and Cass County Conservation. “A way to kind of promote the trail networks that we have in town as well as try to get kids out riding bikes and learn the safety of riding bikes. We have kids come out and ride around Schildberg and then when they get done they get to eat some delicious ice cream.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys Report at August 2 Meeting

(Harlan) Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys reported Tuesday the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meetings packet.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Western Iowa Today

Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Life Care Clinic Ribbon Cutting

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited and participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning for the 4,000 square feet Facility Life Care Clinic at 507 Chestnut downtown, formerly known as the Rex Pharmacy Building. Hannah Shaddy, Executive Director of The Life Care Clinic, explained to the ambassadors that the...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy