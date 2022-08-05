Atlantic Middle School Open House Hours released

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber released information on the Middle School Open House set for August 12. On July 27 last year, a roof fire caused considerable water damage to the structure’s interior. School Officials were forced to create make-shift classrooms for the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders while construction crews repaired and reconstructed the school building.

Steve Barber, appearing on the weekly Trojan Talk Show on 95.7FM, says the public is invited to tour the facility on August 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Barber extended his appreciation for all those playing a part in getting the building ready for the 2022-2023 school year. Mr. Barber and Mr. Aden Middle School Principal will be on hand.

The Atlantic School Districts new teacher in-service day is August 17, and teacher in-service is August 18, school starts on August 23.