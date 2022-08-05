Betty Lou Reynolds Gallier, 86, of Appomattox, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Shelton C. Gallier. Born in Campbell County, she enjoyed her early married years residing in Cuba and Norfolk, VA, as the wife of a service member of the U. S. Navy. She later moved with her family to Appomattox where she resided until the time of her death.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO