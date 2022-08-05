ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

timesvirginian.com

Happiness is 4-H

Appomattox County 4-H will again be offering after-school and specialty clubs as well as events during the year, for youth to participate in. Listed below are the programs in place, there will also be announcements of possible new clubs forming, as well as other upcoming events. Appomattox 4-H Archery Club...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction

Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Illuminating Styles in Crimora holds back to school event

CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday was Illuminating Styles back to school event. The salon and barber academy in Crimora has been holding this event for years. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can get free haircuts and school supplies all while enjoying activities and refreshments. While kids waited for a...
CRIMORA, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham considers demolishing structures

Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
LYNCHBURG, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Take Pride in SML collects 4 tons of debris

Community volunteers collected approximately 8,600 pounds of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days, according to the final 2022 collection report released recently. Bill Butterfield, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short...
MONETA, VA
timesvirginian.com

Betty Lou Reynolds Gallier

Betty Lou Reynolds Gallier, 86, of Appomattox, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Shelton C. Gallier. Born in Campbell County, she enjoyed her early married years residing in Cuba and Norfolk, VA, as the wife of a service member of the U. S. Navy. She later moved with her family to Appomattox where she resided until the time of her death.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD provides update on missing sisters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Log truck overturns, closes Route 43 in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday motorists may need to seek an alternate route because an incident involving a log truck is currently blocking Route 43 near the Bedford town limits. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were alerted shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 about...
BEDFORD, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home

Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
CROZET, VA

