Tom Pelphrey Reflects on Reentering the Dark ‘Ozark’ World and Playing a ‘Bad Boy With a Heart of Gold’ on ‘Guiding Light’

Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41
Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. '90 Day Fiancé' Team Sets Food Network, Discovery+ Show Following Restaurateur Couples Trying to Avoid Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the...
During Outside Lands headlining set, Post Malone makes fun of his own music
Post Malone introduced himself during his headlining concert on the final night of San Francisco’s Outside Lands with a little jab at his own expense. “My name is Austin Richard Post and I’ve come to play some s—ty music and get f—ked up while we do it,” he said to laughter and cheers.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I...
Fresh off COVID recovery, SF's Outside Lands headliner SZA pleases fans from atop a lighthouse
Fans sung along to every word as SZA performed from atop a lighthouse.
I Just Killed My Dad review: There are some big, glaring questions this documentary fails to ask
There is always a moment, towards the start of any true-crime documentary, where you ask yourself: what is going to happen to make this interesting? For the ranks of morbid voyeurs, mere murder or manslaughter are not enough – the tale must have more twists and turns than Pac-Man’s heat map. Such are the expectations of the genre, at least; expectations that Netflix’s latest offering,I Just Killed My Dad, strives to subvert.“Why do you think it’s important to tell your story?” a disembodied voice asks a nervous, gawky-looking 18-year-old as he settles himself in a chair. The kid is Anthony Templet who, shortly before the Covid...
John Oliver slams Warner Bros for cancelling Batgirl: ‘Burning down my network’
John Oliver has taken aim at Warner Bros for cancelling Batgirl.The 45-year-old Last Week Tonight host criticised his network’s parent company’s decision to shelve the Leslie Grace film as a tax write-off.During a segment on unused Covid-19 vaccines, Oliver said: “We let the vaccine sit unused on a shelf in our reserves like an expired Chobani or a $90m movie on HBO Max. “By the way: Hi there, new business daddy,” he added. “Seems like you’re doing a really great job. I do get the vague sense that you’re burning down my network for the insurance money, but I’m...
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Juanes, David Steinberg
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. -- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754. -- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757. -- Author P.L. Travers in 1899. -- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in...
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55
Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
