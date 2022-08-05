ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Leechburg woman holds annual tradition of sending thanks to service members

By Tanisha Thomas
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rt7F3_0h6N15cE00

An effort that started from encouragement from her job to volunteer has become an annual tradition of giving back for a Leechburg resident.

Brittany McLaughlin organizes an initiative to collect thank-you cards for service members for the California-based nonprofit Operation Gratitude. The nonprofit, founded in 2003, curates care packages to send to deployed troops, veterans, first responders, wounded heroes and caretakers, new service members and military families.

“I always had a great respect for servicemen and women,” she said. “I wanted to try something to make a difference.”

McLaughlin would round up colleagues and community members to write letters and thank-you cards and coloring book pages to mail to Operation Gratitude for its care packages.

In her first year in 2018, she collected 48 letters and coloring pages. Over time, the drive has collected more than 200 items. This year, she received 238 items, including coloring books, thank-you cards, owl crafts, knitted hats and hair cord bracelets.

McLaughlin begins posting on social media and passing out flyers about the initiative in June. She collected items throughout July before shipping them to California. She said she chose July because of Independence Day. The holiday is nestled between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, two other patriotic holidays when people are thinking of servicemen and women, she said.

“It is one thing to show your appreciation to someone you already know,” she said, “but it’s another thing to give thanks and a care package to someone you do not know.”

McLaughlin said her biggest supporters are day cares. She also partnered with King’s Restaurant in Leechburg to receive coloring pages from children who draw on the menu.

Lisa Richards, owner of Little Owls Learning Center and McLaughlin’s sister-in-law, has participated in Operation Gratitude all five years. She encourages 30 to 40 of her kids to help out. The older kids work on projects, and the infants paint their feet to make foot crafts, Richards said.

“It is important for the children to be involved in the community and learn to give back and say thank-you,” she said. “My grandfather is a veteran, and it means a lot to be involved in it.”

This year, the youngsters made red, white and blue owls that said “look who thanks you.” The kids made heroes with capes the previous year, Richards said.

The children get super excited to give back to someone they might not know because they know the receivers will be excited to get it, she said. Richards plans to continue to help out with Operation Gratitude as long as her sister does it.

“I just love being able to help,” she said. “We are a part of several community nonprofits helping out as much as possible to give back to the community I grew up in.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Why churches are closing

I rarely write to the paper, but this time I was compelled to do so. In my opinion, the big reason churches are forced to close in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has little to do with income, although it may be a lesser factor. I personally believe the major factor is the awful Parish Share Program.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all

Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Basket Raffle fundraiser for local cancer patient

A basket raffle and spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held Saturday to help a local cancer patient. Robert Zvonik is in need of a liver transplant and monetary help for his cancer treatments. Family and friends gathered to raise funds at the Polish Club in Somerset in the form of a...
SOMERSET, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Leechburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims

The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Civil War reenactment comes to Roaring Run Trail

The Roaring Run Watershed Association will host what they believe is the area’s first Civil War reenactment Aug. 13 and 14 at the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township. The program, “A Walk Through History,” will feature Civil War reenactment stations along the first half-mile of the trail from the Canal Road trailhead to the rustic-covered bridge.
APOLLO, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown native heads to the Caribbean to become a teacher

Emma Boyer recently graduated from Geneva college with a degree in education and hopes to bring her passion for teaching and missionary work to the Bahamas. She is leaving next week to become a 5th grade teacher at the Agape Christian School as well as a missionary with the Caribbean Youth Network.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Give Thanks#Localevent#Local Life#Flyers#Charity
butlerradio.com

Butler Farm Show Begins

The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in parts of Westmoreland County continue to clean up after Friday night's devastating storms.Damage isn't widespread, but where the floodwaters hit, the destruction is significant.The curbs along Forest Avenue in Dorothy are piled with what the flash floods destroyed. The small Derry Township community saw more than 4 feet of water spill out of Monastery Run, flooding nearly every home. Those affected say the torrent swept through in just a few minutes, leaving behind what's been hours and hours of work for those who've come back to mud-caked and water-soaked homes."Pretty much everybody here is...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Scratch In Troy Hill Now Open for Breakfast and Lunch Four Days a Week

Saying that Scratch & Co. is just an eatery barely scratches the surface. “It’s an all-day collaborative restaurant,” says Don Mahaney, who opened the Troy Hill business in 2015. “All of our staff play crucial roles in our operation. The idea is that a business is not separate from the people who work there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition

Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh

This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Flippers Delight: A Meticulously Renovated Home in Crafton

After featuring some pretty spectacular high-end housing around town, Hot Property this week marks the return of a beautifully renovated, century-old home that won’t break your budget. Built in 1910 and located in Crafton, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 40 Maplewood Ave., has undergone an extensive makeover under the...
CRAFTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh gets ready to celebrate Farmers Market Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a great week to shop local! It's National Farmers Market Week and the USDA is celebrating local growers. The first week of August will showcase their importance to the communities they support. Not only can farmers' markets produce local, homegrown food, but they also support communities that do not have a regular grocery store. Tomorrow in Squirrel Hill you can check out a farmers market at the Beacon-Bartlett Parking Lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. "Our local farmer markets provide a critical resource to Pittsburgh residents," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "National Farmers Market Week will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
311
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy